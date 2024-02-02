[Expanding 1+4 Industries in the Netherlands] IPIM Attends the UFI Global CEO Summit to Present Opportunities Arising from Macao’s MICE Industry

MACAU, February 2 - In order to present a series of opportunities arising from Macao’s MICE industries and the synergy of “Multi-venue Events” in Macao and Hengqin, representatives of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) attended the “2024 Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) Global CEO Summit” (“UFI Global CEO Summit”) held from 31 January to 2 February. During the event, IPIM President Vincent U exchanged views with UFI’s new leaders including Managing Director & CEO of UFI Kai Hattendorf and global event organisers, exhibition venue managers, as well as the sector’s leading figures, on the latest market developments, especially co-operation opportunities in Pacific Asia and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. In addition, he also had discussion on the arrangement for UFI exhibition venue training programme scheduled for this year, which is introduced in Macao for the first time.

With a view to implement the “2024 UFI Asia Pacific Conference” scheduled for 7 to 8 March this year, which was successfully bid by Macao in Malaysia last year, the delegation had a work meeting with Chapter Chair of the UFI Asia & Pacific Division Panittha Buri and Vice Chapter Chair of the UFI Asia & Pacific Division Chen Qian.

“UFI Asia Pacific Conference” to be held in Macao once again, allowing exchanges between Macao and international exhibition organisations and industry leaders

The “2024 UFI Global CEO Summit” was held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It is a high-level conference hosted by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) involving the global leaders in the fields of conference and exhibition, including government departments, exhibition venue managers, exhibition agencies, exhibition organisers, to jointly explore the industry development direction and the opportunities of co-operation. At the Summit, IPIM introduced the participants to the characteristics and advantages of Macao’s MICE industry, including the appropriately diversified economy in Macao and the “Multi-venue event” model, in an effort to attract more international industry players to settle in Macao.

The “2024 UFI Asia Pacific Conference”, to be held in Macao from 7 to 8 March, will bring together exhibition managers and professional exhibition organisers from all over the world. It is also the second time for Macao to host the “UFI Asia Pacific Conference” after 2008.

Striving for more UFI-approved exhibitions held in Macao

The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) is an important international organisation in the exhibition industry, and 839 member organisations in 86 countries and regions around the world are presently signed up as UFI members. IPIM became a formal UFI member in 2005. Since then, IPIM has been actively participating in and organising Macao MICE industry to attend UFI events, which not only allows the local industry players to keep up with the latest global developments, but also improves Macao’s image as an international convention and exhibition city. IPIM will continue to join hands with the industry to introduce high-quality branded MICE activities to Macao, and strive to increase the number of UFI-accredited exhibitions held in Macao from 11 at present to 13 or even 15 in 2028.