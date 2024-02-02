【Equipped for hospitality】 “Macao Welcomes You” Training Programs for International Guests commences for professional enhancement of travel trade

MACAU, February 2 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and MGM jointly organize the “Macao Welcomes You” Training Programs for International Guests to provide online and offline training opportunities. The programs cover knowledge and skills of hospitality for international visitors, training about cultural customs, language proficiency, etc. Tourism and related industry professionals as well as college students can enhance their knowledge and skills of tending to visitors from different cultural backgrounds. The programs will contribute to the sustainable and quality tourism development in Macao.

The “Macao Welcomes You” Training Programs for International Guests Launch Ceremony and the first seminar — Seminar on Islamic Etiquette and Cultural Customs were held today (2 February), attended by over 500 participants and guests including MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Senior Vice President of Hospitality of MGM China, Iwan Dietschi, Imam of Islamic Association of Macau, Ding Shao Jie, and Managing Director of 3 Hani Enterprises Ltd., Sharifa Leung, as well as representatives of the supporting entities for the Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme (QTSAS), business representatives and employees in the tourism and related industries, as well as students from academic institutions.

Online and offline training fosters high-quality tourism development

Director Senna Fernandes expressed in her remarks that through themed seminars, workshops, training and online learning programs, the “Macao Welcomes You” Training Programs for International Guests familiarize employees in the tourism and related sectors with hospitality knowledges and skills for international visitors so that they can be better equipped to serve international visitors from a diversity of destinations and market segments. College students can also gain a deeper understanding of different cultural customs and get prepared by the training programs to work in the tourism industry in the future, which will contribute to the sustainable and quality tourism development in Macao.

Macao and Hong Kong instructors introduce Islamic culture

As the first seminar under the training programs, the Seminar on Islamic Etiquette and Cultural Customs is themed after “Islamic Religious Culture and Cultural Customs” and “Promoting Halal Awareness in Macao: Meeting the Needs of the Muslim Tourism”. Imam of Islamic Association of Macau, Ding Shao Jie, and Managing Director of 3 Hani Enterprises Ltd., Sharifa Leung, are the key speakers at the workshop. Ding Shao Jie presented an overview of the religious etiquette, festivals, cultural customs of Islam, as well as itinerary planning and concerns in serving Islamic visitors. Sharifa Leung introduced related taboos, travelers’ needs as well as Halal certification process and system, among other topics. The talks were richly informative and practical. Participants also sampled Halal food presented by Sharifa Leung.

More industry training for market diversification

In 2023, MGTO held two Islamic Culture in Tourism Workshops featuring Imam of Islamic Association of Macau, Ding Shao Jie, as the key speaker, which engaged enthusiastic industry participants. This year, the Office continues to organize specific training programs for industry professionals to learn more about the culture, habits and special needs of visitors from different cultures. In addition, the Macao Courtesy Campaign is currently conducted to instill the spirit of warm hospitality towards visitors among residents and members of the travel trade, in parallel with the “1+4” development strategy for adequate diversification to steer forward the integrated tourism and leisure industry.