Ethernet Switch Market: $26.1B Revenue by 2031, CAGR 4.4%| SWOT & Growth Analysis

Ethernet Switch Market

Ethernet Switch Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

The ethernet switch market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to rise in application of ethernet switch in industrial infrastructures, such as smart grid, intelligent rail.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethernet Switch Market by Type (Modular Ethernet Switches, Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches), by Configuration (Unmanaged, Smart, Managed L2, Managed L3, Divided), by Speed (1G, 10 G, 25 G, 40 G, 100 G, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.

The global ethernet switch market was valued at $17.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $26.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7729

Ethernet switch is a multiport network switch or LAN switch that connects all the computer networking devices together on a computer. These industrial-grade Ethernet switches are particularly designed for connecting the devices in industrial network environments that are subject to extreme operating temperatures of -40°C to 75°C, shocks, and vibrations. Such type of Ethernet switches find applications in industrial and factory automation; rail and intelligent transportation systems (ITSs); marine; and oil and gas sectors.

In addition, factors such as increase in adoption of Ethernet switches due to their benefits and rise in need to ensure efficiency in communication infrastructure in the automotive & transport environment drive the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in application of Ethernet switch in industrial infrastructures such as smart grid, intelligent rail & traffic, security & surveillance, and other utilities fuels the market growth.

The ethernet switch market has been severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. With governments of several nations imposing and extending lockdowns, production and manufacturing facilities across the globe have been shut down, owing crisis and unavailability of workforce. Considering the inputs from various industry experts belonging to the various stages of the value chain, such as OEMs, suppliers, integrators, end users, and distributors, and the financial release of various companies in the ethernet switch ecosystem, it is calculated that the market has experienced a decline during 2019–2020. Furthermore, the outbreak of the pandemic has disrupted the global supply chain, thereby creating significant gap in supply chain. Economic impact of the pandemic has been disruptive. Key players operating in the ethernet switch industry temporarily witnessed a slowdown, owing to lack of availability of skilled professional to develop ethernet switch market solutions, which has led to decline in revenues for the financial year 2020 to 2021. However, it is expected that the market will recover from 2021 and remain in the growth stage during the forecast period.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7729

Competitive Analysis:

The ethernet switch industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.



Some of the major key players of the ethernet switch market include,

*️⃣ Allied Telesis, Inc.

*️⃣ Siemens AG,

*️⃣ TRENDnet, Inc.,

*️⃣ Black Box,

*️⃣ Advantech Co., Ltd.,

*️⃣ Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise International,

*️⃣ Belden Inc.,

*️⃣ Juniper Networks,

*️⃣ Arista Networks, Inc.,

*️⃣ Broadcom Inc.,

*️⃣ Dell Inc.,

*️⃣ H3C Technologies Co., Ltd,

*️⃣ Moxa Inc.,

Buy Complete Report @:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ee24076c4212f471ee7ecbd32eddc9f4

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7729

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

*️⃣ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ethernet switch market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ethernet switch market opportunity.

*️⃣ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

*️⃣ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

*️⃣ In-depth analysis of the ethernet switch market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

*️⃣ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

*️⃣ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

*️⃣ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ethernet switch market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, ethernet switch market forecast and market growth strategies.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.