LeapCharger Continues to Expand Presence in Dubai, Strikes Deal with Zarwah Developments for DC Fast Charger Installation

CARSON CITY, NV, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, proudly announces the successful installation of its second DC fast charger at La Residence, a building in the Jumeirah Village Triangle, commonly known as the JVT, in Dubai. This marks the first of many expected collaborations with Zarwah Developments (“Zarwah”), an esteemed property development company, reflecting LeapCharger's commitment to advancing sustainable and convenient electric mobility.



Zarwah Developments is a property developer based in UK, UAE & Oman. Their aspiration is to deliver both ready and off-plan projects with a feel of luxury and comfort at prices that truly stands out.

The installation of this DC fast charger at La Residence marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between LeapCharger and Zarwah, laying the foundation for future collaborations aimed at fostering a green and forward-thinking community. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future and LeapCharger's mission to create a robust EV charging infrastructure.

The expansion of LeapCharger’s DC fast charger network in property developments by Zarwah not only enhances accessibility for electric vehicle users but also contributes to the long-term sustainability goals of both LeapCharger and Zarwah. By providing convenient charging solutions, we aim to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce the carbon footprint associated with traditional transportation methods.

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger, expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "Our newly forged partnership with Zarwah is expected to result in the installation of DC fast chargers across multiple property developments and further illustrates our commitment to creating a sustainable future. By integrating our cutting-edge charging solutions with prominent property developers such as Zarwah, we aim to contribute to Dubai's green initiatives and drive positive change in the electric mobility landscape."

The long-term benefits of this collaboration include fostering a greener and eco-friendly environment, attracting environmentally conscious tenants and visitors, and positioning us as a pioneer in sustainable property development in the JVT. LeapCharger envisions tremendous success with future collaborations with multiple property development companies to create a network of DC fast charging stations that seamlessly integrates with urban development plans.

Additional information regarding our collaboration with Zarwah will be released as they become available. For the most current information and updates, please visit our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

