Media Release: New Maine DOE Student Cabinet Holds Inaugural Session

Student Discussions Centered Around Mental Health, School Safety, Diversity, and Supporting All Students and Educators

This year’s Maine Department of Education (DOE) Student Cabinet convened its inaugural session this week, hosting 25 Maine students spanning from 5th grade to their first year of college and representing all Maine counties. 

Established in 2019, the Maine DOE created the Student Cabinet to give Maine students a voice in education policy. Addressing the Student Cabinet, Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin underscored the significance of the initiative. “You have a very important role in Maine’s education system,” the Commissioner explained, “because you’re going to be our ears on the ground. You’ll let us know how education is working for you, and the young people you represent.” 

Students spent the day meeting with Maine officials, including Governor Mills, legislators, State Treasurer Henry Beck, and representatives from the Secretary of State’s office.  

“Meeting with the governor gave us a chance to speak out on what we really think about different school systems,” commented India Veilleux, an eighth grader at York Middle School.  

Throughout the day, students collaborated to outline their priorities for the upcoming 2023-2024 Cabinet session. Meilan Martine, a Cape Elizabeth High School student, advocated for increased diversity, emphasizing that “it’s important to show perspectives of different types of people to prepare students for the real world. “ 

Cody Leighton of Jonesport-Beals High School in Washington County highlighted the importance of bolstering support for educators, citing “a lack of resources the educators receive is a lack of education students receive.” 

The Cabinet will convene virtually on a monthly basis to continue their discussions and work, and will meet again at the State Capitol in May. 

Student Cabinet Members 

Student Cabinet Member  School 
Ahnalese Elizabeth Higgins   University of Maine at Farmington 
Ava Rosser  Caribou Community School 
Alissa Witham  Calais Middle-High School  
Blake Corey Dodge  Ridge View Community School 
Chase Weaver   Belfast Area High School  
Cody Leighton  Jonesport-Beals High School 
Dawson C. Whitten  University of Maine at Presque Isle 
Dorsa Tajvidi  Orono High School 
Elza Cahn  Lamoine Consolidated School 
Fadumo Hussein  Lewiston Public Schools 
Grace Dunton  Skowhegan Area Middle School 
India Veilleux  York Middle School 
Keelie M. Dunphy  Samuel L. Wagner Middle School 
Kyle Andrew Petrovic  Winslow High School 
Lochlan Aldrich  Morse High School 
Lucas Ayden James Fortier   Oxford hills middle school 
Maden Oliver Jovin  Oceanside Middle School 
Makenzie Burton-Wing   Albert S. Hall School 
Margaret McCarthy  Hope Elementary School 
Mary Evelyn Gallagher  Nobleboro Central School 
Meilan Martínez  Cape Elizabeth High School 
Phat Thai (State Board Member)  Deering High School 
Robert Christopher Pollard Junior  Kennebunk High School 
Ronan Drage  Boothbay Region Elementary School 
Rosalyn L.J. Cote  Oak Hill Middle School 
Ryan Hafener (State Board Member)  Hampden Academy 
Shelby Tracy  Mountain Valley High School 
Taggart Chung  The Adams School 
Winter Adams   University of Maine at Farmington 
Xariah Jayne MacDonald  Mount Ararat Middle School 

 

