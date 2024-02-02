Media Release: New Maine DOE Student Cabinet Holds Inaugural Session

Student Discussions Centered Around Mental Health, School Safety, Diversity, and Supporting All Students and Educators

This year’s Maine Department of Education (DOE) Student Cabinet convened its inaugural session this week, hosting 25 Maine students spanning from 5th grade to their first year of college and representing all Maine counties.

Established in 2019, the Maine DOE created the Student Cabinet to give Maine students a voice in education policy. Addressing the Student Cabinet, Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin underscored the significance of the initiative. “You have a very important role in Maine’s education system,” the Commissioner explained, “because you’re going to be our ears on the ground. You’ll let us know how education is working for you, and the young people you represent.”

Students spent the day meeting with Maine officials, including Governor Mills, legislators, State Treasurer Henry Beck, and representatives from the Secretary of State’s office.

“Meeting with the governor gave us a chance to speak out on what we really think about different school systems,” commented India Veilleux, an eighth grader at York Middle School.

Throughout the day, students collaborated to outline their priorities for the upcoming 2023-2024 Cabinet session. Meilan Martine, a Cape Elizabeth High School student, advocated for increased diversity, emphasizing that “it’s important to show perspectives of different types of people to prepare students for the real world. “

Cody Leighton of Jonesport-Beals High School in Washington County highlighted the importance of bolstering support for educators, citing “a lack of resources the educators receive is a lack of education students receive.”

The Cabinet will convene virtually on a monthly basis to continue their discussions and work, and will meet again at the State Capitol in May.

Student Cabinet Members

Student Cabinet Member School Ahnalese Elizabeth Higgins University of Maine at Farmington Ava Rosser Caribou Community School Alissa Witham Calais Middle-High School Blake Corey Dodge Ridge View Community School Chase Weaver Belfast Area High School Cody Leighton Jonesport-Beals High School Dawson C. Whitten University of Maine at Presque Isle Dorsa Tajvidi Orono High School Elza Cahn Lamoine Consolidated School Fadumo Hussein Lewiston Public Schools Grace Dunton Skowhegan Area Middle School India Veilleux York Middle School Keelie M. Dunphy Samuel L. Wagner Middle School Kyle Andrew Petrovic Winslow High School Lochlan Aldrich Morse High School Lucas Ayden James Fortier Oxford hills middle school Maden Oliver Jovin Oceanside Middle School Makenzie Burton-Wing Albert S. Hall School Margaret McCarthy Hope Elementary School Mary Evelyn Gallagher Nobleboro Central School Meilan Martínez Cape Elizabeth High School Phat Thai (State Board Member) Deering High School Robert Christopher Pollard Junior Kennebunk High School Ronan Drage Boothbay Region Elementary School Rosalyn L.J. Cote Oak Hill Middle School Ryan Hafener (State Board Member) Hampden Academy Shelby Tracy Mountain Valley High School Taggart Chung The Adams School Winter Adams University of Maine at Farmington Xariah Jayne MacDonald Mount Ararat Middle School