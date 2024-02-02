Global Education Buildings Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Education Buildings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $711.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the education buildings market size is predicted to reach $711.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%.

The growth in the education buildings market is due to the increasing number of schools. North America region is expected to hold the largest education buildings market share. Major players in the education buildings market include Skanska AB, Hochtief AG, Balfour Beatty PLC, DPR Construction, AECOM Technology, STO Building Group, McCarthy Holdings, Inc.

Education Buildings Market Segments

•By Type: New Construction, Repair And Maintenance, Refurbishment, Demolition

•By Application: Schools, Institutions

•By End-User: Private, Public

•By Geography: The global education buildings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An education building is a building designed for various primary, secondary, or higher education activities, and sometimes the building includes space for students to live.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Education Buildings Market Characteristics

3. Education Buildings Market Trends And Strategies

4. Education Buildings Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Education Buildings Market Size And Growth

……

27. Education Buildings Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Education Buildings Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

