Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP) Market Trends and Innovations

Chicago, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textured vegetable protein is a plant-based protein product made from defatted soy flour. It is commonly used as a meat substitute or meat extender in various vegetarian and vegan dishes. TVP is produced by extracting the oil from soybeans and then processing the remaining protein-rich material into a dry, granular, or chunky form. The textured vegetable protein market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264440297

Due to allergen free nature and high protein content of pea, textured pea protein is used across different product categories hence driving its growth

Textured pea protein is a regenerative product cultivated from peas to produce high-protein, plant-based meat alternatives. Textured pea protein is a natural gluten and soy-free product with an appealing taste and texture, which makes it a perfect complement to common ingredients in a wide array of applications, such as plant-based meat, cereals, and snacks. It is a suitable contender to textured soy products due to its allergen-friendly nature—its functional characteristics allowing its use across different product categories—and minimal concerns for genetic modifications. Textured pea protein is a high-quality protein and a great source of iron. It can aid muscle growth, weight loss, and heart health.

Global Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP) Market Trends

Following are some textured vegetable protein market trends:

Growing Demand for Plant-Based Proteins: The increasing popularity of plant-based diets and the rising awareness of environmental and health concerns have contributed to the growing demand for plant-based protein sources, including Textured Vegetable Protein.

The increasing popularity of plant-based diets and the rising awareness of environmental and health concerns have contributed to the growing demand for plant-based protein sources, including Textured Vegetable Protein. Rising Vegan and Vegetarian Population: The global rise in the number of people adopting vegetarian and vegan lifestyles has driven the demand for meat alternatives, with TVP being a prominent choice due to its protein content and versatility in various dishes.

The global rise in the number of people adopting vegetarian and vegan lifestyles has driven the demand for meat alternatives, with TVP being a prominent choice due to its protein content and versatility in various dishes. Product Innovation and Diversification: Manufacturers were actively working on innovating and diversifying TVP products. This includes the development of new flavors, forms (such as flavored or pre-seasoned TVP), and improved textures to enhance the overall consumer experience.

Manufacturers were actively working on innovating and diversifying TVP products. This includes the development of new flavors, forms (such as flavored or pre-seasoned TVP), and improved textures to enhance the overall consumer experience. Increased Application in the Food Industry: TVP has found applications not only in traditional vegetarian dishes but also in mainstream food products. It is being used in ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and even in the formulation of meat analogs as a key ingredient.

TVP has found applications not only in traditional vegetarian dishes but also in mainstream food products. It is being used in ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and even in the formulation of meat analogs as a key ingredient. Sustainability Concerns: Consumers are increasingly considering the environmental impact of their food choices. TVP, being a plant-based protein, is often perceived as a more sustainable option compared to animal-based proteins. This has led to its inclusion in sustainable and eco-friendly food choices.

Consumers are increasingly considering the environmental impact of their food choices. TVP, being a plant-based protein, is often perceived as a more sustainable option compared to animal-based proteins. This has led to its inclusion in sustainable and eco-friendly food choices. Global Expansion of the Plant-Based Market: The plant-based food market, including TVP, has been expanding globally. More companies are entering this space, and existing ones are broadening their product lines to meet the growing demand for plant-based alternatives.

The extrusion technique used to provide texture and form to the textured vegetable protein have become popular

Commercially, extrusion cooking is the only feasible continuous processing platform to obtain textured vegetable proteins. Emerging technologies such as the Power Heater by the Source Technology (Denmark) involve thermal cooking rather than mechanical energy inputs to obtain moistened, soft plant-based textures. Certain technologies as shear-cell processing and cultured products exist, however the commercial viability of these technologies is still under the scanner. High-moisture extrusion technology is applied in the processing of textured plant protein meat analogs. Players across the supply chain are introducing technologically advanced features to promote the textured vegetable protein industry.

Factors Causing Rising Demand for Textured Vegetable Proteins (TVP) in North America

Growing Interest in Plant-Based Diets: The rising awareness of health and environmental concerns has led to an increased interest in plant-based diets. Consumers in North America are seeking alternatives to traditional meat products, and TVP serves as a versatile and protein-rich substitute.

The rising awareness of health and environmental concerns has led to an increased interest in plant-based diets. Consumers in North America are seeking alternatives to traditional meat products, and TVP serves as a versatile and protein-rich substitute. Health and Wellness Trends: With an emphasis on healthier lifestyles, many individuals are incorporating plant-based proteins into their diets. Textured vegetable protein, being a plant-based option, aligns with these health and wellness trends, as it is often low in fat and a good source of protein.

With an emphasis on healthier lifestyles, many individuals are incorporating plant-based proteins into their diets. Textured vegetable protein, being a plant-based option, aligns with these health and wellness trends, as it is often low in fat and a good source of protein. Allergen-Free Nature: The allergen-free nature of TVP, especially when compared to soy-based products, makes it an attractive option for individuals with soy or gluten allergies. This quality broadens its consumer base and contributes to its growing popularity.

The allergen-free nature of TVP, especially when compared to soy-based products, makes it an attractive option for individuals with soy or gluten allergies. This quality broadens its consumer base and contributes to its growing popularity. Sustainability Concerns: Consumers in North America are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their food choices. TVP, derived from plant sources, is often perceived as a more sustainable and eco-friendly option compared to traditional meat production, further driving its demand.

Consumers in North America are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their food choices. TVP, derived from plant sources, is often perceived as a more sustainable and eco-friendly option compared to traditional meat production, further driving its demand. Product Innovation: Ongoing advancements in food technology and product innovation have led to the development of improved textured vegetable protein products. These innovations include better textures, flavors, and formulations, making TVP more appealing to a wider audience.

Ongoing advancements in food technology and product innovation have led to the development of improved textured vegetable protein products. These innovations include better textures, flavors, and formulations, making TVP more appealing to a wider audience. Rising Demand for Meat Alternatives: The demand for meat alternatives, including plant-based options, is on the rise in North America. Textured vegetable protein, with its ability to mimic the texture of meat, is a key player in the growing market for meat substitutes.

The demand for meat alternatives, including plant-based options, is on the rise in North America. Textured vegetable protein, with its ability to mimic the texture of meat, is a key player in the growing market for meat substitutes. Increased Availability and Accessibility: As consumer demand for plant-based products has surged, the availability and accessibility of textured vegetable protein in North America has expanded. It is now found in a variety of retail outlets, contributing to its increased adoption.

As consumer demand for plant-based products has surged, the availability and accessibility of textured vegetable protein in North America has expanded. It is now found in a variety of retail outlets, contributing to its increased adoption. Nutritional Benefits: Textured vegetable protein is not only a good source of protein but also offers other nutritional benefits, such as being low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Health-conscious consumers are attracted to these positive nutritional attributes.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=264440297

Browse Related Reports:

Plant-based Meat Market

Meat Substitutes Market

Wheat Protein Market

Plant-Based Protein Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com