U.S. Sanitary Ware Market Set for Exponential Growth with 4.0% CAGR by 2025, Growing $96.2 Billion By 2032

There is a continuous increase in the demand for ceramic sanitary ware. The demand is projected to grow at with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Bathroom boutiques, customization and concept bathrooms are the some of the emerging U.S. sanitary ware market trends.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Sanitary Ware Market by Product Type, Material, Distribution Channel and Location: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025," The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 $𝟒,𝟑𝟑𝟒.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟓,𝟔𝟖𝟕.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. In 2017, the toilet sink/water close segment accounted for more than 33% of the market share in terms of value.

Sanitary ware are products installed in bathrooms such as water closets, toilet sinks, cisterns, washbasins etc. Sanitary ware items are generally made up of ceramics. However, sanitary wares are also manufactured using metals, glass, or plastics. The ceramic sanitary wares are cost effective, have excellent resistance to chemical attacks, and can withstand heavy loads as well.

Sanitary ware refers to products used in bathrooms and kitchens. These include wash basins, toilet sinks, pedestals, and cisterns The U.S. sanitary ware market is still in growth stage, and is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years. Expanding residential and commercial infrastructure along with rising trend of customization to aid market growth in the region. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products such as intelligent toilets, dual flush, stain-resistant ceramic technology and shower toilet will further augment market expansion.

Also, there lies colossal untapped opportunities for online distribution channel. Online attractiveness of sanitary ware products is mainly driven by the price transparency. Furthermore, ease of finding product online with wide variety in terms of shape, size, material, and design have provided great convenience for the customers. Engaged stakeholders in the industry needs to act and innovate on digital platforms to capitalize on the opportunity of sanitary ware sales through online channels.

There is a global shift in what people expect from their living spaces, including washrooms to rejuvenate and relax from an increasingly hectic lifestyle. As a result, the concept of a bathroom has evolved from its primitive utility. Now-a-days bathrooms are equipped with sophisticated range of solutions including but not limited to customized faucets, smart shower systems, countertop basins with thin rim thickness, and other easy to maintain, robust, and impact resistant sanitary ware. Moreover, ceramic sanitary ware are made using bentonite, clay, feldspar, kaolin, and silica sand. U.S. was the major producer of bentonite, accounting for nearly one-third of the combined global production in 2017. Abundant availability of raw material in the region decreases the initial investment cost and aids in market growth.

In addition, retail distribution segment have gained significant momentum in the past few years. Emergence of bathroom boutiques and online channels has propelled sales of sanitary ware through retail channels. Furthermore, increase in trend of customization and bathroom concept will result in flourishing of such distribution channels in the U.S. region.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐔.𝐒.:

○ Increasing Construction and Renovation Activities:

The demand for sanitary ware, including products such as toilets, sinks, and bathtubs, is closely tied to the construction and renovation sectors. As the U.S. economy grows and urbanization continues, there is a constant need for new housing and commercial buildings, which drives the demand for sanitary ware.

○ Focus on Sustainable and Innovative Products:

There has been a growing emphasis on sustainable and water-efficient products in the sanitary ware industry. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create innovative, eco-friendly solutions that align with environmental regulations and consumer preferences for sustainable living.

○ Technological Advancements:

The integration of technology into sanitary ware products, such as smart toilets and sensor-based faucets, is becoming more prevalent. Consumers are increasingly interested in products that offer convenience, energy efficiency, and improved hygiene.

○ Health and Hygiene Awareness:

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of hygiene practices, influencing consumer preferences for sanitary ware products that are easy to clean and maintain. This trend may continue to drive demand for products with antimicrobial surfaces and touchless features.

○ E-commerce Growth:

The rise of e-commerce has facilitated easier access to a wide range of sanitary ware products for consumers. Online platforms have become important channels for manufacturers and retailers to reach a broader audience.

○ Replacement and Upgrading Cycles:

Some of the growth in the sanitary ware industry comes from consumers replacing or upgrading existing fixtures. This can be driven by aesthetic preferences, changing lifestyle trends, or the need to adopt more modern and efficient products.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

○ The toilet sinks segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. sanitary ware market in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8%.

○ Whole sale distribution segment accounted for the highest share with 76% of U.S. sanitary ware market share in the U.S. sanitary ware market, in 2017.

○ Residential segment is projected to exhibit rapid growth in the U.S. sanitary ware market, owing to easing regulations, high foreign direct investment, and establishment of R&D centers in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.

○ In terms of value U.S. accounts for about 17% of the global sanitary ware market.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Chapter 1 : INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 3 : MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter 4 : SANITARY WARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

Chapter 5 : SANITARY WARE MARKET BY MATERIAL

Chapter 6 : SANITARY WARE MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Chapter 7 : SANITARY WARE MARKET BY LOCATION

Chapter 8 : COMPANY PROFILES

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF FIGURES



