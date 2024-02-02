REPEAT – MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Federation of Labour to hold media conference in advance of Ontario PC Party policy conference

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) will join with Niagara Region workers and community leaders to hold a media conference at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Friday, February 2 at 11:00 a.m. in advance of the Ontario PC Party’s 2024 policy conference in Niagara Falls.

Since 2018, the policies of Doug Ford’s conservative government have made life harder and more expensive for working-class people, in every region of the province. Speakers at the media conference will address the impact of these failed policies, including in the Niagara Region, and call for specific measures to reverse their effects.

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton Niagara Falls Fallsview, 6700 Fallsview Blvd

Salon D (Located on the P1 Conference Level)

Niagara Falls ON L2G 3W6 ( map )

Speakers:

Laura Walton: President, Ontario Federation of Labour

President, Ontario Federation of Labour Heather Kelley: Chairperson, Save Fort Erie Hospital SOS

Chairperson, Save Fort Erie Hospital SOS Alison Cillis: Member, OSSTF Niagara, District 22

Member, OSSTF Niagara, District 22 John Di Nino: President, ATU Canada

President, ATU Canada JP Hornick: President, OPSEU/SEFPO



Local MPP Wayne Gates (Niagara Falls, Fort Erie & Niagara-on-the-Lake) will also be present at the media conference.

In addition to Friday’s media conference, the OFL will host a rally on Saturday, February 3 at 12:00 p.m. outside the Niagara Falls Convention Centre ( map ) under this banner: “Corruption, closures & cost-of-living crisis: Welcome to Doug Ford’s Ontario 2024.”

