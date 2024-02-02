Party, State leaders commemorate President Hồ Chí Minh on CPV’s founding anniversary

VIETNAM, February 2 - HÀ NỘI – On the occasion of the 94th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2024), a delegation of the Party Central Committee, National Assembly (NA), State President, Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid wreaths at and paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Friday.

The delegation included Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai.

They were also joined by former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, former President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, former NA chairmen Nguyễn Văn An and Nguyễn Sinh Hùng, Politburo members, secretaries of the Party Central Committee, the Vice President, NA vice chairpersons, deputy PMs, along with many incumbent and former leaders of the Party, the State, ministries, sectors and central agencies.

The delegation expressed their respect and gratitude to late President Hồ Chí Minh, who founded, led and trained the Party – the pioneering force of the working class, working people and people of Việt Nam.

Later, the Party and State leaders laid wreaths at the monument to heroes and war martyrs on Bắc Sơn street in Hà Nội.

The same day, the delegations of the Central Military Commission - Ministry of National Defence, and of the Central Public Security Party Committee - Ministry of Public Security, among others, also came to pay homage to late President Hồ Chí Minh and the heroes and martyrs. VNS