Communist Party of Việt Nam receives congratulatory messages on 94th founding anniversary

VIETNAM, February 2 - HÀ NỘI — The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)’s Central Committee and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP)’s Central Committee have sent their greeting messages to the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee on the CPV’s 94th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930-2024).

The message from the LPRP Central Committee underlined that over the past 94 years, the CPV has steadfastly led the revolutionary cause, wisely rolling out sound policies and guidelines, and leading the heroic Vietnamese people to many glorious victories in the struggle for national liberation and reunification Việt Nam in 1975.

Entering a new period of the revolution, the CPV has continued to lead the national construction and defence of Việt Nam along the socialist orientation, gaining great, comprehensive and historically significant achievements during the nearly-40-year implementation of the “Đổi mới” (Renewal) policy, maintaining political stability, social order and safety, recording continuous economic growth, enhancing people’s material and spiritual life, ensuring firm national defence and security, expanding external relations, and raising the country’s position and prestige in the region and the world.

The LPRP congratulated the CPV and Vietnamese people for their great and comprehensive accomplishments, which the Lao party considers invaluable lessons and great encouragement for Laos during the country’s national construction and defence, wrote the message, stressing the LPRP’s belief that under the wise leadership of the CPV led by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the Vietnamese people will continue to reap new and even greater success, turning Việt Nam into an industrialised country in a modern direction, and completing the goal of wealthy people, strong country with democracy, equality and civilisation.

The message highlighted the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, countries and peoples, describing the ties as a priceless shared asset, the rule for the existence and development of the two nations, and one of the decisive factors determining the success in each country.

In its greeting message, the CPP Central Committee hailed the achievements that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam have gained over the past time, and expressed the delight at the traditional friendship and comprehensive collaboration between the two Parties, States and peoples following the motto of "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability."

The CPP firmly believes that under the wise leadership of the CPV led by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the Vietnamese people will earn more successes during the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, it said.

The CPP wished the CPV Central Committee success in leading the country to the goal of becoming a developed country with high-income in 2045.

On the occasion, member of the LPRP Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Thongsavanh Phomvihane cabled a greeting letter to his Vietnamese counterpart Lê Hoài Trung. — VNS