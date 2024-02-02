President pays pre-Tết visit to HCM City

VIETNAM, February 2 -

HCM CITY — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng on Friday visited and inspected the combat readiness of HCM City’s police, fire prevention and fighting, and rescue forces as the Lunar New Year (Tết) Festival is nearing.

President Thưởng took this occasion to extend his best new year wishes to all officers and soldiers of these forces.

Visiting the police force, he asked the municipal Department of Public Security to well fulfil its top task of ensuring social security, safety and order in the city in all circumstances.

Attention should be paid to improving the quality and effectiveness of the fight against crimes, especially new types of crime and frauds with sophisticated tricks, he stressed.

Inspecting the combat readiness of the fire prevention and fighting, and rescue force, the State leader visited the Command Centre 114 where he was reported on how to operate the emergency information reception and processing system.

He requested officers and soldiers to ensure high combat readiness and be present at the incident scenes in the shortest time to promptly handle and minimise damage to people and property.

On the same day, the President visited Professor, Doctor Nguyễn Chấn Hưng who is a reputable scientist, a leading medical expert, and former Chairman of the Việt Nam Cancer Association; and People’s Artist Kim Cương, a renowned and talented artist of the theatre industry of Việt Nam in general and HCM City in particular. — VNS