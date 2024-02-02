Vietnamese, Chinese Party leaders exchange Lunar New Year greetings

VIETNAM, February 2 -

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 2 exchanged greetings on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival celebrated by people in both countries.

In their well-wishing letters, the leaders expressed delight at the positive development trend and significant progress in the relations between the two Parties and the two countries across all fields following the Vietnamese Party chief’s historic visit to China in October 2022 immediately after the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

They particularly valued the significance and diverse outcomes of the State-level visit to Việt Nam by the Chinese Party and State leader in December 2023, which included the issuance of a joint statement on continuing deepening and elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and building a Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, and the signing of 36 cooperation agreements, demonstrating both sides' determination and laying a strategic orientation for the long-term development of the bilateral ties in the new period.

Looking towards 2024, Party General Secretary Trong expressed his wish that all sectors, administrations at all levels, and localities of both countries will grasp and effectively implement the high-level agreements and common perceptions already reached, promoting the healthy, stable, and extensive development of the Việt Nam-China relationship in a substantive and efficient manner, for the development and interests of the two peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Xi Jinping, meanwhile, noted his hope that both sides will take the bilateral relations to new heights and promote high-quality exchanges and cooperation across channels, levels, and fields, thus providing further impetus for the modernisation causes of the nations and making greater contributions to the cause of peace and progress of humanity.

The two leaders wished the Parties, States, and peoples of both countries peace, health and happiness in the year ahead, with Việt Nam and China obtaining greater prosperity and development. — VNS