Celebrate National School Counseling Week Feb. 5–9

National School Counseling Week 2024, “School Counseling: Standards-Based, Student-Focused,” sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), will be celebrated from Feb. 5–9, 2024, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are positively impacted as a result of what school counselors do. National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.

School counselors are actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests, and talents; in working in partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world; in focusing on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, career and social/emotional development; and working with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves.

“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, career options and social/emotional skills,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”

More than 100,000 school counselors nationwide will be participating in the week’s festivities. Many schools will be hosting special events and activities to call attention to the countless benefits of a comprehensive school counseling program.

As part of its celebration for National School Counseling Week, the Maine School Counselor Association (MESCA) will be gathering in the Hall of Flags at the State House on February 9th at 2:30pm. School counselors, educators, and administrators are invited to join our school counselors in recognizing their positive contributions to Maine schools.

For more information, please contact Ken Rautiola, Mental Health Distinguished Educator, Maine Department of Education at kenneth.a.rautiola@maine.gov – office hours 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.