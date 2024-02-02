Altair To Host Investor Day on Wednesday, March 20, 2024

TROY, Mich., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area from 8 a.m. to noon PT.



The Investor Day will showcase how Altair plans to lead a new era of computational intelligence. The agenda will feature presentations by:

James R. Scapa, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Sam Mahalingam, Chief Technology Officer Stephanie Buckner, Chief Operating Officer Amy Messano, Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Brown, Chief Financial Officer



The presentations and related materials will be available via a live video webcast on the company’s website and a recorded version will be available after the event at http://investor.altair.com.

What: Altair Investor Day When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Time: 8 a.m. PT Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)



About Altair



Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations

Dave Simon

Altair

248-614-2400 ext. 332

dls@altair.com

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Monica Gould

212-871-3927

ir@altair.com