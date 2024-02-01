Prime Minister Robert Golob attends special European Council meeting

SLOVENIA, February 1 - The agreement reflects the Union’s key priorities in the coming years, from support for Ukraine, for which the EU has allocated an additional EUR 50 billion, to reinforcing the EU Solidarity Fund, migration challenges and support for the Western Balkans.

Upon the approval of the agreement, Prime Minister Golob said that the summit had been a success in many ways. In addition to reaching an agreement on the budget dossier, the leaders also discussed the situation in Gaza and the Middle East and the state of agriculture in the EU. Slovenia was actively engaged in both discussions. It was at the request of the liberal alliance that a preliminary discussion was held today on the challenges facing agriculture. The leaders will address this topic again at subsequent meetings.

As regards the multiannual financial framework, the Prime Minister stressed before the meeting that "any measures other than a consensus would be less effective, as they would compromise unity on the one hand and would be more complex to implement on the other". Back in December, Slovenia proposed that EU budgetary funds also be increased to tackle migration, ensure assistance in increasingly common natural disasters and provide support for Western Balkan countries. In addition to the much needed support for Ukraine, today’s agreement also allocates more funds for the aforementioned issues, which is why Slovenia was in favour of it. Among other things, this will allow financing the EU’s assistance to Slovenia following the devastating floods in August 2023.

As mentioned above, the EU leaders also discussed challenges in the agricultural sector. According to the Prime Minister, he heard the Slovenian farmers’ calls for the topic to be opened, adding that "Slovenia supports the proposal concerning the use of arable land and non-productive areas put forward by the European Commission, which is already working on easing certain requirements. At the same time, we expect that the import of food from third countries adheres to the environmental requirements applicable in the EU. We believe that the supply of quality food is an important strategic issue for the European Union, but this food must also be healthy, so the combination of healthy food and the criteria for third-country imports must be very clearly defined," he went on to say. He also said that "Slovenia supports the proposal that environmental requirements be balanced against the reality on the ground".

In the light of the current geopolitical situation in the world and the urgent need for assistance to Ukraine, the leaders also discussed reinforcing the European Defence Technological and Industrial Base and addressed the current situation in the Middle East and joint efforts to ensure lasting peace in the region.