Flow Cytometry Market Anticipated to Reach USD 8.8 billion by 2031, Remarkable CAGR of 8.0% - Analysis Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

High-throughput capabilities and automation will drive demand for flow cytometry

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The flow cytometry market accounted for US$ 4.4 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 8.0% is expected from 2023 to 2031, resulting in US$ 8.8 billion by 2031. Flow cytometry is anticipated to be more closely linked to other omics technologies including transcriptomic, proteomics, and genomes. Researchers can gain a more thorough understanding of cellular processes and molecular interactions by combining data from several omics levels, which gives them a comprehensive picture of biological systems.

As single-cell analysis becomes more common, scientists will be able to examine cellular heterogeneity and identify rare populations of cells. Improved single-cell separation and analysis capabilities could be included in future flow cytometry systems, enabling more accurate characterization of individual cells within diverse samples.

Download sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40472



Future developments are probably in store for imaging flow cytometry, which blends the powers of conventional flow cytometry with imaging technologies. This could entail integrating artificial intelligence for automatic picture processing, better spatial resolution, and faster imaging rates. These advancements would improve the capacity to examine cellular morphology and spatial interactions.

Key Findings of the Market Report

A significant portion of the flow cytometry market demand is likely to be driven by pharmaceutical and drug discovery applications.

Research and academic institutions with rising research activities will drive the growth of the flow cytometry market.

As the flow cytometry market grows, reagents & consumables will play a significant role.

Based on technology, the demand for cell-based flow cytometry will increase in the near future.

With a rise in HIV and leishmaniasis cases, the North American region held the largest market share of flow cytometry in 2022.

Global Flow Cytometry Market: Key Players

The global flow cytometry market landscape is highly competitive, with several opportunities for expansion and innovation. Flow cytometry companies are adopting various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions and new product development, to expand their product portfolio.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Abbott

Miltenyi Biotec

Bio-Techne

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Developments

In May 2023, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) Life Sciences-Biosciences opened a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Flow Cytometry in Mumbai in collaboration with Sehgal Path Lab. As the third clinical CoE in Flow Cytometry by BD in India, it will serve as a national reference center for clinical diagnostics applications.

opened a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Flow Cytometry in Mumbai in collaboration with Sehgal Path Lab. As the third clinical CoE in Flow Cytometry by BD in India, it will serve as a national reference center for clinical diagnostics applications. In August 2023, Bio-Rad announced the launch of StarBright Red 670, its 29th StarBright dye, and the addition of 29 highly validated antibodies conjugated to the StarBright Blue 700 and StarBright Violet 610 dyes. A new range of conventional and full-spectrum multicolor flow cytometry panels designed specifically for veterinary immunology research.

Global Flow Cytometry Market: Growth Drivers

The growing need for cutting-edge technologies in clinical diagnostics and medical research. Flow cytometry can examine and classify cells according to types of attributes, including size, complexity, and surface markers. Flow cytometry devices are in greater demand as academics and medical practitioners look for more precise and effective ways to examine biological activities and identify certain cell types.

The growing clinical diagnostics and personalized medicine applications drive the flow cytometry industry. Flow cytometry makes rapid and accurate cell analysis possible, making it possible to identify particular biomarkers linked to diseases like cancer and immune system problems. The technique is extremely useful in diagnostics, assisting in creating tailored treatment regimens and targeted medicines due to its capacity to deliver comprehensive information at the single-cell level.

Flow cytometry is becoming increasingly important for improving diagnosis and treatment as the healthcare sector increasingly emphasizes precision and personalized medicine.

Innovations and technical advances are driving the market for flow cytometry. Streamlined instrument design, fluorochrome combinations, and data analysis tools improve flow cytometer performance and capabilities. Multiplexing capabilities, automation, and high-throughput systems have all been introduced to improve workflow efficiency and boost data acquisition effectiveness. Because of these technological advancements, flow cytometry is now accessible to a larger group of users.

Ask Expert for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=40472

Global Flow Cytometry Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to lead the market for flow cytometry . Flow cytometry is used in both academic and commercial research labs to analyze and sort cells according to various characteristics. This allows researchers to examine disease causes, pinpoint certain cell populations, and better understand cellular functions.

. Flow cytometry is used in both academic and commercial research labs to analyze and sort cells according to various characteristics. This allows researchers to examine disease causes, pinpoint certain cell populations, and better understand cellular functions. Numerous research institutes, universities, and biotechnology firms actively participating in cutting-edge research and development may be found throughout North America, especially in the United States and Canada.

The biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in North America have been well-established, resulting in extensive use of flow cytometry in drug development. Flow cytometry is beneficial for characterizing cell cultures, monitoring fermentation processes, and ensuring product consistency.

in have been well-established, resulting in extensive use of flow cytometry in drug development. Flow cytometry is beneficial for characterizing cell cultures, monitoring fermentation processes, and ensuring product consistency. Cell lines are generated, quality is monitored, and biopharmaceutical companies' bioprocessing conditions are optimized with flow cytometry. A result of this has been an increase in the efficiency of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, which has led to the industry's growth.

Global Flow Cytometry Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Cell-based

Bead-based

By Products & Services

Reagents & Consumables

Flow Cytometry Instruments

Cell Analyzers

Cell Sorters

Software

Services

By Application

Pharmaceutical & Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=40472<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Veterinary Dental Elevators Market - The market was valued at US$ 19.1 Mn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 28.6 Mn by the end of 2031

Wireless Intraoral Camera Market - The industry was valued at US$ 184.0 Mn in 2021 and it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 466.0 Mn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: