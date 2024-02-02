Epilepsy Therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Drug Class (First Generation Drugs, Second Generation Drugs, Third Generation Drugs), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The Epilepsy Therapeutics Market is estimated at US$9,858.7 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Seizure Recognition Difficulties Likely to Challenge Industry Growth

Recognizing seizures is a significant challenge in effective epilepsy management, resulting in significant delays in diagnosis and treatment initiation. The Human Epilepsy Project (HEP) revealed significant delays to diagnosis in February 2021, with one particularly striking finding: individuals initially experiencing non-motor seizures face a ten-fold delay compared to those experiencing motor seizures at epilepsy onset. Non-motor seizures, characterized by subtle outward manifestations, frequently go undiagnosed for long periods of time, eventually culminating in more noticeable bilateral tonic clonic convulsions that necessitate medical attention. Several studies over the last decade have consistently reported significant diagnostic delays, particularly for individuals with focal epilepsy, emphasizing the difficulties associated with seizure recognition.

The difficulties in identifying seizures are compounded by three primary causes of diagnostic delay: "decision delay," in which patients postpone evaluation; "referral delay," which involves a lack of specialist referral; and "attendance delay," which involves the absence or delay of evaluation when referred. Furthermore, a recent review on the subject emphasized that people with new-onset epilepsy caused by high-grade tumours, strokes, or old age have shorter times to diagnosis, revealing variability based on etiology and age. While acknowledging the difficulties, the passage also suggests potential areas for improvement in seizure recognition, emphasizing the need to address specific barriers and close existing gaps in care. Addressing these complexities is critical for timely diagnosis and tailored interventions, which will ultimately improve epilepsy management.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Positive Impact on the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has catalysed significant positive impacts on the epilepsy therapeutics market. The increased adoption of telehealth services has enabled remote consultations, ensuring uninterrupted care for individuals with epilepsy. For instance, virtual clinics and digital health platforms have facilitated regular check-ins and medication management, offering a lifeline for patients who might face challenges in physical visits.

Furthermore, the heightened focus on mental health during the pandemic has led to a more integrated approach to epilepsy care. This shift is exemplified by initiatives that address the psychological aspects of epilepsy, acknowledging the interconnectedness of neurological and mental health. Organizations and healthcare providers have collaborated to offer comprehensive support programs that go beyond traditional treatment modalities.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Innovative Gene Therapy Approaches are Transforming Brain Tumour-Related Epilepsy

The complex challenge of brain tumour-related epilepsy (BTRE) is characterised by a strong correlation between seizure incidence and tumour progression. Current management strategies, such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), are ineffective, leaving a significant number of patients with persistent seizures and side effects. Seizures not only have a negative impact on patients' quality of life, but they also contribute to long-term disability. The intricate role of glutamate in glioma growth and epileptogenesis emphasises the critical need for novel therapies. Uncontrolled neuronal excitability and epileptic discharges are caused by abnormal glutamate expression in the peritumoral microenvironment. The glutamate system emerges as a promising therapeutic target, emphasising the critical need to investigate novel gene therapy approaches.

Addressing the limitations inherent in conventional treatments, as detailed in the October 2023 publication in Open Access Government, the Cunningham Laboratory research group is actively investigating the prospects of chemogenetics. This strategic exploration is centred on the utilisation of a specially engineered glutamate-gated chloride (GluCl) channel. This gene therapy approach aims to modulate neuronal hyperexcitability by inducing chloride influx, suppressing overall neuronal firing. Recent data demonstrates promising results with an enhanced version of GluCl (eGluCl) reducing seizure activity in rodent epilepsy models. The unique opportunity lies in leveraging this biochemical auto regulatory gene therapy to advance treatment options for drug-refractory BTRE patients. The Cunningham Laboratory's research, employing closed-loop chemogenetic approaches and advanced electrophysiological methods, seeks to pave the way for clinical translation, addressing a substantial unmet clinical need and offering effective therapeutic alternatives.

As the research progresses towards the future of BTRE, the development and application of eGluCl present an exciting opportunity for breakthroughs in treating this challenging condition. The innovative gene therapy approach, targeting glutamate dysregulation, has the potential to redefine treatment paradigms, offering hope for improved outcomes and quality of life for patients grappling with drug-resistant BTRE.

Discovering New Treatment Options for a Rare Type of Childhood Epilepsy

Researchers from UCL, MSD, and the Francis Crick Institute have discovered a possible treatment target for CDKL5 deficiency disorder (also known as CDD), a genetic form of epilepsy linked to seizures and difficulties with early childhood development. Their ground-breaking study was published in Nature Communications in December 2023. The study discovered that the calcium channel Cav2.3 is a crucial target affected by CDKL5, providing insights into the mechanism behind CDD. Using phosphoproteomics and experiments on mice lacking the Cdkl5 gene, the researchers identified Cav2.3 as a key player. When too much calcium entered cells, this calcium channel, which is essential for nerve cell function, was found to contribute to over-excitability and seizures. The study highlighted CDKL5's critical role in calcium entry, shedding light on how CDKL5 mutations may contribute to CDD. Human-derived nerve cell experiments raised the possibility of human relevance.

Researchers have collaborated with Lario Therapeutics, a newly established biotech company, to develop precision medicines—CaV2.3 inhibitors—for treating CDD and related neurodevelopmental syndromes. This study not only reveals a potential treatment for a rare genetic epilepsy, but it also emphasises the importance of collaboration between research institutions and biotech firms in translating scientific discoveries into practical therapeutic solutions. The discovery of the CDKL5-Cav2.3 axis as a key player in CDD opens up new avenues for targeted treatments, giving hope to those suffering from complex genetic disorders.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Innovating Antiepileptic Therapies for Drug-Resistant Cases

The International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) highlights a significant challenge in epilepsy treatment—patients classified as "drug-resistant," constituting over 30% of cases. This challenge has led antiepileptic drug manufacturers to explore innovative approaches in pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies, intensifying research and development. Strategic investments in a robust clinical pipeline position manufacturers to impact the evolving antiepileptic drugs market significantly.

The main opportunity lies in developing novel therapies beyond traditional drugs. Innovative pharmacological solutions target breakthroughs for patients resistant to existing ASMs, while exploring non-pharmacological therapies opens doors to holistic treatment strategies for pediatric and geriatric patients.

To leverage these opportunities, manufacturers should focus on targeted research tailored to pediatric and geriatric populations, addressing unmet medical needs and positioning themselves as leaders in specialised epilepsy therapeutics. Collaboration with healthcare professionals, research institutions, and advocacy groups facilitates development and adoption of novel therapies. Participation in clinical trials validates new drug effectiveness and provides insights into real-world applications, shaping the future of epilepsy treatment.

Inhibitory Neurons Revolutionise Treatment for Focal Epilepsy

Researchers from Oregon Health & Science University revealed a potential game-changer in the treatment of severe, drug-resistant focal epilepsy in an innovative article published in April 2023 on MedPage Today. The Neurona Therapeutics-sponsored phase I/II trial is testing a novel therapy called NRTX-1001. Within months of implanting inhibitory neurons derived from an allogeneic human embryonic stem cell line, patients experienced a remarkable reduction in seizure frequency of more than 90%. This therapeutic approach for focal epilepsy in the mesial temporal lobe offers a significant opportunity for patients who may be ineligible or hesitant to undergo traditional surgery.

The treatment, which involves injecting NRTX-1001 cells into the patient's seizure focus, shows promising results in terms of durability and lack of side effects. This ground-breaking opportunity addresses the ethical concerns of patients who choose an experimental procedure over established treatments, while also allowing participants to pursue surgery in the future if necessary. NRTX-1001 has the potential to transform the landscape of drug-resistant focal epilepsy treatment as the trial progresses, with a primary completion date of May 2025, providing hope for improved outcomes and a novel alternative for patients facing this challenging condition.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the AI in oncology market are Eisai, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), GW Pharma, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi, UCB S.A., Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, Ovid therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 9 th November 2023, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. announced Phase 2 study results from two signal-seeking pipeline programs in focal onset seizures and anhedonia.

November 2023, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. announced Phase 2 study results from two signal-seeking pipeline programs in focal onset seizures and anhedonia. On 19th September 2023, Pharmanovia expanded its neurology arsenal with the acquisition of 11 central nervous system (CNS) brands from Sanofi. Focusing on the psycholeptic, anxiolytic, anti-epileptic and anti-psychotic therapy areas, the acquired treatments include Frisium, Sentil, Urbanyl, Urbanil, Urbanol, Urbadan, Noiafren, and Castilium.

