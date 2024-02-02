Cayetano amendment to Senate bill adds personnel to boost PNP forensic capacity

The Philippine National Police (PNP)'s capacity to investigate crimes will soon get a much-needed boost.

This after the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, chaired by Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, accepted Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's proposed amendment to Senate Bill No. 2449 to add personnel to the Regional Forensic Unit-National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the approved organizational structure and staffing pattern of the RFU-NCR Headquarters, there are currently only 20 assigned personnel.

Cayetano's amendment to SB 2449, which seeks further organizational reforms to the PNP and recently passed its second reading, aims to ensure "a sufficient number of personnel" to fulfill the forensic group's duties and better serve functions related to investigating and analyzing physical evidence in crimes.

To be led by a Police Major General, the forensic group will conduct examinations and identify physical evidence, focusing on the medical, chemical, biological, and physical nature of cases.

The addition of personnel to the unit will support the ongoing modernization of crime laboratories in the country, providing more available personnel to better facilitate crime investigations.

The amendment reflects Cayetano's commitment to advancing the field of science and supporting the country's forensic unit by ensuring there are enough personnel to efficiently conduct crime investigations.

Another approved amendment to the bill changes the compulsory retirement age for uniformed personnel in the PNP from 57 to 56 years.

This change allows individuals at the age of 56 to retire earlier, providing them with an option to leave the service at a younger age.

Amendment ni Cayetano sa Senate bill, nagdagdag ng tauhan upang palakasin ang PNP forensic capacity

Mas mapapalakas pa ang kakayahan ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na masusing imbestigahan ang mga krimen sa bansa.

Ito ay matapos tanggapin ni Senador Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, Senate Committee Chair on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, and iminungkahing amendment ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano sa Senate Bill No. 2449 upang magdagdag ng tauhan sa Regional Forensic Unit-National Capital Region (NCR).

Batay sa aprubadong organizational structure at staffing pattern ng RFU-NCR Headquarters, mayroon lamang 20 tauhan ang kasalukuyang nakatalaga.

Ang amendment ni Cayetano sa SB 2449, na kamakailan lang ay pumasa sa second reading, ay naglalayong palawigin ang mga reporma sa organisasyon ng PNP at matiyak na sapat ang bilang ng tauhan sa forensic group upang mas magampanan ang mga tungkulin at gawain sa pagsusuri ng pisikal na ebidensya sa mga krimen.

Sa pangunguna ng isang Police Major General, ang forensic group ay magsasagawa ng pagsusuri at pag-analisa sa mga pisikal na ebidensya, na nakatuon sa medikal, kemikal, biyolohikal, at pisikal na aspeto ng mga kaso.

Magbibigay ng suporta sa modernisasyon ng crime laboratories ang mga dagdag na tauhan dahil mas mapapabilis na ang imbestigasyon ng krimen sa bansa.

Ipinapakita ng amendment ang dedikasyon ni Cayetano na pasulungin ang larangan ng agham at suportahan ang forensic unit sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng pagtitiyak na may sapat na tauhan para mas maayos na maisagawa ang imbestigasyon ng krimen.

Aprubado rin ang isang amendment sa bill na nagbabago ng compulsory retirement age para sa mga uniformed personnel sa PNP mula 57 patungo sa 56 taon.

Ang pagbabagong ito ay nagbibigay ng opsyon sa mga indibidwal sa PNP na nasa edad 56 na magretiro ng mas maaga at umalis sa serbisyo sa mas batang edad.