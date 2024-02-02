Batter And Breader Premixes Market Size at 5.9% CAGR to Hit USD 1.8 Billion | Ingredion Incorporated, Solina Group

Batter and Breader Premixes Market

Batter & Breader Premixes Market garnered $1.1 billion in 2017 & is expected to hit $1.8 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a recent report, titled, "Batter and Breader Premixes Market by Product Type (Batter and Breader) and Application (Meat, Fish & Seafood, Poultry, and Vegetables): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025."

Key players in the market

The report includes a detailed competitive analysis of the major market players, such as Ingredion Incorporated, Solina Group. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Kerry Group PLC, Bowman Ingredients, Coalescence LLC, Cargill Inc, McCormick & Company, Inc, Dutch Protein & Services B.V., and Newly Weds Food, Inc. These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Batter premixes to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

By product type, the batter premixes segment accounted for more than three-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the use of batter in fried food to improve the organoleptic properties. Moreover, rise in the number of fast food and quick service restaurants has also led to the growth of this segment.

The meat segment to dominate during the forecast period

By application, the meat segment contributed to nearly two-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its top status through the period, 2018–2025. Higher consumption of fried and packaged meat all around the world has spurred the growth of the segment.

North America to be dominant by 2025

Based on region, North America held more than one-third of the total market share in 2017, thereby coming out as the largest shareholder in the market. High consumption of fried and convenience foods in the region has accelerated the growth.