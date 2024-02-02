First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of 2 February - the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.
Congratulating the Azerbaijani youth, Mehriban Aliyeva said in her post: “I wish every Azerbaijani youth robust health, inexhaustible energy, prosperity and success in all endeavors!”
You just read:
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Day of Azerbaijani Youth
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.