Bioadhesives Market worth $9.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bioadhesives Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2020 to USD 9.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Bioadhesives are natural polymeric materials that act as adhesives. They are of high molecular weight, biocompatible, biodegradable polymers, with natural content as ingredients. They offer notable performances in bonding and have potential applications in industrial as well as commercial high-tech applications.

Henkel AG & Company KGaA (Germany) DuPont de Nemours, Inc., (US) Arkema (Bostik SA) (France) Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US) Beardow Adams Group (England) Paramelt BV (Netherlands) Jowat SE (Germany) Ingredion Incorporated (US) EcoSynthetix Inc. (Canada) Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Bioadhesives Market

Drivers: Increasing regulations & policies against use of petrochemical-based adhesives Restraint: Competition from substitutes Opportunity: Increasing demand for environmentally friendly products Challenge: Advanced technological know-how

Key Findings of the Study:

The plant-based segment is expected to account for the larger share of the bioadhesives market, by type, during the forecast period. The medical segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application industry in the bioadhesives market during the forecast period. Bioadhesives market in APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

They can be derived directly from plant as well as animal sources. Animal-based adhesives are derived from organic sources, such as the casein (milk protein), collagen (gelatin), and hide-based animal glues (bovine & porcine hides). Plant-based adhesives are natural adhesives that are derived from organic sources, such as soy protein and starch (dextrin).

Based on type, the plant-based segment is estimated to account for the larger share during the forecast period. Biodegradable and biological plant-based renewable resources are being used as replacement for petro-based raw materials for manufacturing adhesives. The companies using bio-based ingredients are expected to come up with technological advancement in the future, to cater to the increasing demand for adhesives in various vertical industries. The increased demand from the end consumers and the environmental regulation for environmentally friendly products is on rise, which is pushing the manufacturers to produce bio-based products. Paper & packaging, woodworking, personal care, and medical are the major applications of plant-based adhesives.

Based on application, paper & packaging is estimated to account for the largest bioadhesives market share during the forecast period. This application is the most developing segment for bioadhesives; it has to deal not only with changing technology, but also with the materials used. Several traits for packaging comprise performance, binding strength, elasticity, and durability, which must have to fit in with the use of natural, renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable adhesives in the packaging application. The important application of bioadhesives is in food packaging, as it contains mixtures of mineral oil.

The APAC bioadhesives market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China is expected to be the largest bioadhesives market in APAC. The demand for bioadhesives in APAC is mainly driven by Japan, where JAIA (Japan Adhesive Industry Association) regulates and controls the use of adhesive manufacturing in this country. In other Asian countries, such as India and China, there are few or no environmental regulations regarding the use of synthetic adhesives. The bioadhesives market is driven mainly by end-use industries, and their demand for better quality and environmentally friendly products in different industrial applications, such as paper & packaging, construction, woodworking, personal care, and medical, creates big opportunities for the global bioadhesive manufacturers.

As compared to North America and Europe, there are very few adhesives’ companies producing bioadhesives in APAC. Moreover, the availability of cheap raw materials and labour coupled with significant domestic demand, makes this region the most attractive for industry participants. Major players such as Arkema (France) and Jowat SE (Germany), have framed their strategies to penetrate and create bases in the emerging markets of APAC.

