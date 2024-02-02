Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size 2024-2032: Share, Global Forecast Report, Top key players-Arthrex Inc.,DJO Global Inc

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size 2024-2032

The growing adoption of bone growth stimulators due to rising incidences of bone fractures among individuals is offering a positive market outlook.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Bone Growth Stimulator Market Report by Product (Bone Growth Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins, Platelet-Rich Plasma), Application (Spinal Fusion Surgeries, Delayed Union and Nonunion Bone Fractures, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries, and Others), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global bone growth stimulator market size, share, trends, and growth forecast.

How big is the bone growth stimulator market?

The global bone growth stimulator market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.03% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Bone Growth Stimulator Industry:

• Growing Prevalence of Orthopedic Conditions:

The global bone growth stimulator market is significantly driven by the rising incidence of bone-related diseases, such as osteoporosis, arthritis, and fractures, especially among the aging population. As the world's population ages, the number of individuals susceptible to such conditions increases, leading to a heightened demand for effective treatment options. Bone growth stimulators, known for their non-invasive nature and ability to expedite healing, offer a compelling solution for patients seeking to enhance bone regeneration and recovery. Their effectiveness in promoting bone growth and healing makes them an essential tool in orthopedic and rehabilitative treatments, thereby driving market growth.

• Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements in the field of orthopedics have significantly contributed to the expansion of the bone growth stimulator market. Innovations in device design, functionality, and the integration of smart technologies have made these devices more effective, user-friendly, and accessible. Modern bone growth stimulators are equipped with features such as wireless connectivity, portable designs, and customizable therapy sessions, enhancing patient compliance and treatment outcomes. These improvements make the treatment more efficient and also broaden the applicability of bone growth stimulators across various bone healing scenarios, including spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union, and nonunion fractures, further propelling market growth.

• Supporting Policies:

The availability of supportive reimbursement policies for orthopedic treatments, including the use of bone growth stimulators, plays a crucial role in driving market growth. In countries with strong healthcare systems, insurance coverage for advanced orthopedic treatments encourages patients to opt for bone growth stimulators as part of their treatment plan. Additionally, the increasing healthcare expenditure globally allows for greater investment in innovative medical technologies. As healthcare providers and patients increasingly prioritize effective and efficient treatment modalities, the demand for bone growth stimulators is expected to rise, contributing to the overall growth of the market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Bone Growth Stimulator Industry:

• Arthrex Inc.

• DJO Global Inc.

• Elizur Corporation

• IGEA S.p.A.

• Isto Biologics

• Ito Co. Ltd.

• Medical Device Business Services Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

• Medtronic Plc

• Orthofix Medical Inc.

• Ossatec Benelux B.V.

• Stryker Corporation

• Terumo Bct Inc. (Terumo Corporation)

• Zimmer Biomet

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:

• Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

• Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

• Platelet-Rich Plasma

Bone growth stimulation devices represented the largest segment as they are designed to promote the natural healing of bones.

By Application:

• Spinal Fusion Surgeries

• Delayed Union and Nonunion Bone Fractures

• Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

• Others

Spinal fusion surgeries represented the largest segment as they involve joining two or more vertebrae in the spine to treat conditions like spinal instability.

By End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Care

• Others

Hospitals and clinics represented the largest segment as they use bone growth stimulators in various applications, including orthopedic surgeries, fracture management, and post-operative care.

By Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

North America was the largest market due to strong presence of manufacturers and significant technological advancements.

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Trends:

Manufacturers are continually innovating to develop more advanced and efficient bone growth stimulators, including devices with improved ultrasound and electromagnetic technologies. Besides, patients and healthcare providers are increasingly opting for non-invasive treatments. Bone Growth Stimulators offer a non-surgical approach to promoting bone healing, aligning with this preference.

Moreover, bone growth stimulators are finding applications not only in traditional orthopedics but also in dental and maxillofacial surgery, sports medicine, and veterinary medicine, broadening their market reach.

