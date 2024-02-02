Subsea Pumps Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 3.0 Billion Globally By 2032: IMARC Group

Global Subsea Pumps Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATE, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Subsea Pumps Market Report by Type (Centrifugal, Helico-Axial, Hybrid Pump, Twin Screw, Co-Axial, ESP (Electrical Submersible Pump)), Application (Subsea Boosting, Subsea Separation, Subsea Injection, Subsea Gas Compression), and Region 2024-2032“, The global subsea pumps market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Subsea Pumps Industry:

Rising Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration:

The global subsea pumps market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for offshore oil and gas exploration. As conventional oil reserves become depleted, energy companies are turning to offshore sources to meet the growing energy needs of the world. Subsea pumps play a crucial role in these operations by enabling the extraction of hydrocarbons from deep-sea reservoirs. They are used to boost the flow of crude oil, natural gas, and other fluids from subsea wells to surface platforms, overcoming the challenges of high pressures and long distances. With more offshore exploration and production projects being undertaken worldwide, the demand for subsea pumps is on the rise.

Significant Advancements in Subsea Pump Technology:

Technological advancements are another driving force behind the growth of the global subsea pumps market. Over the years, there have been significant developments in subsea pump technology, leading to improved efficiency, reliability, and performance. These advancements include the use of advanced materials, innovative pump designs, and sophisticated control systems. Modern subsea pumps are more durable and can operate in extreme underwater conditions, such as high-pressure and corrosive environments. This technological progress enhances the productivity of offshore oil and gas operations and also reduces maintenance costs, making subsea pumps an attractive choice for energy companies.

Environmental Regulations and Sustainability:

Environmental regulations and sustainability concerns are increasingly influencing the global subsea pumps market. Governments and international bodies are imposing stricter environmental standards on offshore drilling activities. Subsea pumps contribute to this by enabling the efficient and eco-friendly extraction of hydrocarbons. They help reduce the release of harmful emissions and minimize the environmental footprint of offshore operations. As the world shifts toward cleaner energy sources, subsea pumps are playing a vital role in ensuring that oil and gas extraction remains sustainable and environmentally responsible. This trend is driving energy companies to invest in subsea pump technology that aligns with these stringent regulations and sustainability goals.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Aker Solutions ASA

Baker Hughes Company

TechnipFMC PLC

Halliburton Company

General Electric Company

Flowserve Corporation

Leistritz Pumps GmbH

Schlumberger Limited

Sulzer Ltd.

SPX Corporation

Hayward Tyler Group PLC

National Oilwell Varco

Oceaneering International

Framo AS

ITT Bornemann GmbH

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Centrifugal

Helico-Axial

Hybrid Pump

Twin Screw

Co-Axial

ESP (Electrical Submersible Pump)

Helicon-axial dominates the market due to its superior efficiency and adaptability for various industrial applications, making it a preferred choice among consumers seeking reliable and versatile pumps.

Breakup by Application:

Subsea Boosting

Subsea Separation

Subsea Injection

Subsea Gas Compression

Subsea holds maximum number of shares due to its integral role in offshore oil and gas extraction, where subsea equipment and technologies, including subsea pumps, are essential for maximizing production efficiency and reservoir recovery.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Middle East and Africa’s dominance in the subsea pumps market is attributed to its abundant reserves of oil and natural gas, which drive substantial demand for subsea pumps in offshore extraction and production activities in the region.

Global Subsea Pumps Market Trends:

The increasing focus on deepwater exploration is a significant driver for the subsea pumps market. As shallow water reserves become depleted, energy companies are venturing into deeper waters where subsea pumps are essential for overcoming the challenges of extreme pressure and temperature conditions, further boosting the demand for these pumps. Additionally, the need for maintenance and retrofitting of aging subsea infrastructure has become a driver for the market. Many existing subsea installations require upgrades and replacements of older pumps to maintain operational efficiency and comply with evolving industry standards, creating a consistent demand for subsea pump products and services. Other than this, the global shift toward renewable energy sources has paradoxically contributed to the subsea pumps market. As traditional oil and gas companies diversify into renewable energy projects such as offshore wind farms, subsea pumps are used to support the installation and maintenance of underwater structures, cables, and foundations, thus expanding their applications beyond hydrocarbon extraction.

