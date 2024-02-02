Vietnam Wine Market Size, Demand, Share Trends, Growth & Forecast 2024-2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled " 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡), 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫 (𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐞), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐎𝐟𝐟-𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞, 𝐎𝐧-𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", Vietnam wine market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.89% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

• 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬:

Vietnam has a rich cultural heritage, and alcoholic beverages like rice wine were more popular. However, changing consumer preferences reflect a growing openness to international cuisines and beverages, including wine. Modern consumers, especially in urban areas, are more cosmopolitan in their tastes. They are increasingly interested in exploring new flavors and wine varieties, appreciating the diverse options that the wine market offers. Some consumers view wine as a healthier alternative to other alcoholic beverages due to its potential health benefits, especially the association of red wine with heart health.

• 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

Vietnam is actively engaged in trade agreements, such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). These agreements have reduced tariffs and trade barriers for wine imports, making foreign wines more affordable and accessible to consumers. Governing agencies in Vietnam are streamlining importation procedures for alcoholic beverages, including wine. This simplification is leading to a more efficient process for importing wine, resulting in a wider variety of choices for consumers. They are also establishing a clear regulatory framework for alcoholic beverages, including wine, to ensure that products meet quality and safety standards.

• 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Wine education programs and workshops in the country aim to demystify wine for consumers, making it more approachable and less intimidating. This accessibility encourages more people to explore and try different wines. Wine education initiatives raise awareness about the diversity of wine regions, grape varieties, and winemaking techniques. This exposure increases curiosity among people and encourages them to experiment with various wine options. As consumers are learning about wine, they gain a better understanding of how it can enhance their dining experiences.

𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Still Wine

• Sparkling Wine

• Fortified Wine and Vermouth

On the basis of the product type, the market has been classified into still wine, sparkling wine, and fortified wine and vermouth.

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫:

• Red Wine

• Rose Wine

• White Wine

Based on the color, the market has been divided into red wine, rose wine, and white wine.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

• Off-Trade

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Online Stores

o Others

• On-Trade

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into off-trade (supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, others) and on-trade.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Northern Vietnam

• Central Vietnam

• Southern Vietnam

Region-wise, the Vietnam Wine market has been segmented into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The growing demand for wine due to changing consumer preferences, rising disposable income, and increasing exposure to international cuisines is offering a favorable market outlook.

Moreover, wineries in Vietnam are gaining recognition for their quality products, leading to increased local wine consumption.

