Credit Bureaus Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Credit Bureaus Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Credit Bureaus Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Credit Bureaus Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the credit bureaus market size is predicted to reach $223.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.

The growth in the credit bureaus market is due to the increase in demand for credit cards. North America region is expected to hold the largest credit bureaus market share. Major players in the credit bureaus market include Fidelity Information Services, Intuit Inc., S&P Global Inc., Global Payments Inc., Experian PLC, Moody's Corporation, Global Database Ltd.

Credit Bureaus Market Segments

• By Product Type: Credit Score, Credit Reports, Credit Check Services

• By Report Type: Corporate Credit Reports, Individual Credit Reports

• By End User: Commercial, Consumer

• By Geography: The global credit bureaus market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A credit bureau is a business that gathers and analyses information about a person's credit history and then sells it to lenders for a fee so they can decide whether to extend credit or make loans to that person.

