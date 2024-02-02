Global Organophosphates Pesticides Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Organophosphates Pesticides Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The organophosphates pesticides market size is predicted to reach $10.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the organophosphates pesticides market is due to the rise in the prevalence of crop infections. North America region is expected to hold the largest organophosphates pesticides market share. Major players in the organophosphates pesticides market include BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Bayer AG, Hebei Chenguang Pesticide Co Ltd., Yara International ASA, Sumitomo Chemicals.

Organophosphates Pesticides Market Segments

• By Type: Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Other Types

• By Ingredients: Malathion, Diazinon, Glyphosate, Methamidophos, Dimethoate, Chloropyriphos, Parathion, Other Ingredients

• By Application: Crop Based, Non-Crop Based

• By Geography: The global organophosphates pesticides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Organophosphate pesticides refer to pesticides that are made from a diverse group of chemicals. These are a type of chemical that affects the body's acetylcholinesterase enzyme to cause harm. Organophosphate pesticides are used mainly in pesticides and insecticides to control pests on vegetables and fruits.

