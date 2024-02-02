Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Pumped Hydro Storage Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pumped Hydro Storage Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pumped hydro storage market size is predicted to reach $579.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.
The growth in the pumped hydro storage market is due to the rising electricity demand. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest pumped hydro storage market share. Major players in the pumped hydro storage market include The EDF Group, Enel Group, Electricite de France SA (EDF), Hitachi Energy Ltd., General Electric Co, Iberdrola SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd..
Pumped Hydro Storage Market Segments
• By Type: Open-Loop, Closed-Loop
• By Source: Natural Reservoirs, Man-Made Reservoirs
• By End User: Government Agency, Grid Operators, Electricity Utilities, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global pumped hydro storage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Pumped hydro storage refers to structures that transfer water-based energy from one reservoir to another at a lower height. It is one of the few large-scale, cost-effective ways to store and distribute electricity to increase grid dependability.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Pumped Hydro Storage Market Characteristics
3. Pumped Hydro Storage Market Trends And Strategies
4. Pumped Hydro Storage Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size And Growth
……
27. Pumped Hydro Storage Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Pumped Hydro Storage Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
