Vietnam Wound Care Market Size, Share Trends, Growth & Forecast 2024-2032

IMARC Group's report titled "𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬), 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠-𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", Vietnam wound care market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.28% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Vietnam is experiencing demographic changes, with a growing elderly population. Aging is a risk factor for chronic conditions like diabetes and vascular diseases, which can lead to chronic wounds. As the elderly population is increasing, the prevalence of chronic wounds is rising, driving the demand for wound care products and services. Vietnam is also witnessing the growing occurrence of diabetes, primarily due to changing lifestyles and dietary habits. Diabetic ulcers are a common type of chronic wound associated with diabetes. The rise in diabetes cases is contributing significantly to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds and, consequently, the growth of the wound care market.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:

The expansion and improvement of healthcare infrastructure in Vietnam are leading to greater accessibility to healthcare services, including wound care. With more hospitals, clinics, and healthcare centers across the country, patients have increased access to specialized wound care treatments and therapies. The growth in healthcare infrastructure is driven by the increasing number of trained healthcare professionals, including wound care specialists. This ensures that patients receive expert care and treatment for their chronic wounds, thereby catalyzing the demand for wound care services.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Technological progress is resulting in the development of advanced wound dressings, such as hydrogels, foams, and antimicrobial dressings. These dressings offer improved wound moisture management, infection control, and faster healing, leading to increased demand for these products in the market. Emerging wound healing technologies, such as negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) and bioactive wound care products, are revolutionizing wound management. These technologies promote faster healing, reduce complications, and provide better outcomes for patients, contributing to the growth of the market.

𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Advance Wound Care Products

Foam Dressing

Hydrocolloid Dressing

Film Dressing

Alginate Dressing

Hydrogel Dressing

Collagen Dressing

Others

Surgical Wound Care Products

Sutures

Staplers

Tissue Adhesive, Sealants and Hemostats

Anti-effective Dressing

Traditional Wound Care Products

Medical Tapes

Cleansing Agent

Active Wound Care Products

Biological Skin Substitutes

Topical Agents

Wound Therapy Devices Products

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electric Stimulation Devices

Pressure Relief Devices

Wound Assessment and Monitoring Devices

Others

On the basis of the product type, the market has been classified into advance wound care products (foam dressing, hydrocolloid dressing, film dressing, alginate dressing, hydrogel dressing, collagen dressing, and others), surgical wound care products (sutures, staplers, tissue adhesive, sealants and hemostats, and anti-effective dressing), traditional wound care products (medical tapes and cleansing agent), active wound care products (biological skin substitutes and topical agents), and wound therapy devices products (negative pressure wound therapy, oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen equipment, electric stimulation devices, pressure relief devices, wound assessment and monitoring devices, and others).

𝐁𝐲 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Chronic Wounds

Diabetics Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Others

Acute Wounds

Surgical Traumatic Wounds

Burns

Based on the wound type, the market has been divided into chronic wounds (diabetics ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and others) and acute wounds (surgical traumatic wounds and burns).

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Hospitals and Clinics

Long-Term Care Facilities

Home Care Setting

Others

Based on the end user, the market has been segregated into hospitals and clinics, long-term care facilities, home care setting, and others.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam

Southern Vietnam

Region-wise, the Vietnam wound care market has been segmented into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing incidence of chronic wounds, primarily driven by factors like an aging population, diabetes prevalence, and lifestyle-related diseases is impelling the market growth in the country.

There is a growing preference for advanced wound dressings, such as hydrogels and foam dressings, due to their superior healing properties, moisture management, and infection control capabilities.

