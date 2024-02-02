Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market valued at $10,091.9 million, and reach to $13,211.8 million | CAGR of 8.0%

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market 2030

The global implantable drug delivery devices market was valued at $10,091.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $13,211.8 million | CAGR of 8.0%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implantable drug delivery devices are the medical devices that enable site specific drug administration. It also helps in minimizing doses of drug to reduce potential side effects. These devices facilitate sustained release of a therapeutic agent. These implantable devices are gaining edge over conventional oral or parenteral dosage forms, owing to site specific and sustained release therapeutic action of implantable devices, which further minimizes the side-effects associated with the drug. In addition, treatment schedule associated with an implantable device is generally less burdensome than pills or injections.

📚 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/449

Growth of the implantable drug delivery devices market is driven by rise in prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, increase in demand for minimally invasive drug delivery devices, and unwanted pregnancies over a period. However, possibility of implanted device failures, and stringent government regulations impede the market growth. Conversely, collaboration activities among leading market players are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the implantable drug delivery devices market.

The implantable drug delivery devices market is segmented into material, product type, end user, and region. By material, the market is divided into silicon and others. On the basis of product type, implantable drug eluting stents, implantable contraceptive drug delivery devices, Implantable intraocular drug delivery devices, implantable brachytherapy seeds devices, and implantable drug delivery pump devices. By end user, it is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/implantable-drug-delivery-devices-market/purchase-options

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

By product type, the implantable drug eluting stents segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. Rise in adoption of implantable products such as drug-eluting stents in coronary artery disease is expected to drive the implantable drug eluting stents market during the forecast period. However, the implantable contraceptive drug delivery devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

North America accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in diseases burden across the region, which has also resulted in high clinical urgency to adopt these devices, and numerous developments related to implantable drug delivery devices. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in healthcare expenditure as well as awareness levels with respect to benefits of implantable drug delivery devices.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/449

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

ABBVIE INC.

MEDTRONIC PLC.

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.

Bayer AG.

BIOTRONIK, INC.

MERCK & CO. INC.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

TERUMO CORPORATION

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global implantable drug delivery devices market with current trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the implantable drug delivery devices market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

A deep dive analysis of various regions provides insights that would allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analysed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the implantable drug delivery devices market.

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

This section provides opinions of CXOs of key companies operating in the implantable drug delivery devices industry. According to them, the adoption of implantable drug delivery devices is expected to increase owing to rise in chronic diseases, medical procedures, high demand for less painful and minimally-invasive device types, and rise in number of geriatric populations across the globe. Moreover, factors such as unwanted pregnancies over a period and surge in affordability in developing economies are projected to supplement the market growth.

However, stringent government regulations for approval of drug delivery devices and ignorance of new and effective drug delivery devices are expected to hinder the market growth. In addition, use of implantable drug delivery devices is highest in North America, owing to rise in adoption of advanced implantable drug delivery products and high expenditure by governments on healthcare, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In addition, implantable drug delivery device providers and distributors focus to expand their presence in the emerging economies, which is anticipated to drive the market growth.