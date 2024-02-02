Attorney General’s Statement on the Passing of Former Utah AG Jan Graham

February 1, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Today, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes issued the following statement on the passing of former Utah Attorney General Jan Graham:

On behalf of the entire Utah Office of the Attorney General, past and present, we convey our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of former Utah Attorney General Jan Graham upon her recent passing.



AG Graham served with distinction as Utah’s Solicitor General in 1990 and then as Utah’s twice-elected Attorney General from 1993 to 2001. As Attorney General, she vigorously defended Utah’s laws and the independence and integrity of the AG’s Office.



General Graham was a historic legal and political figure as the first and only woman in Utah history to be elected as Attorney General, and the last Democrat elected to statewide office. Beyond these unique and significant milestones, she was a dedicated public servant and substantive lawyer who championed noteworthy causes as AG that continue to benefit many in Utah.



Among her accomplishments, she guided Utah’s role as part of groundbreaking national litigation and settlements with large tobacco companies to protect the health and safety of all Utahns. She also laid the foundation for much of the success Utah has achieved with programs like the Children’s Justice Centers. Even more significant than her pioneering achievements and professional accolades, however, was her role as a loving mother and a devoted family member and friend.



We pay tribute to AG Graham’s life and public service career, with deep respect and gratitude. Like the recent loss of Justice O’Connor was for America, the passing of Attorney General Jan Graham is a titanic loss for Utah’s legal community and our extended Utah AG family.

On an even more personal note, I credit General Graham for recruiting and training some amazing professionals who still serve in our office and many who have retired. I honor her legacy of service knowing very well the pressures and sacrifices of the job. I understand the difficult policy, litigation and prosecution decisions she had to make leading this agency. She made those tough choices with strength, grace, consistency and compassion. Saysha and I send our condolences to her family.

Read the 1997 Deseret News article here.

View the Obituary here.