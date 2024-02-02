French Fries Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's French Fries Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The french fries market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $21.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “French Fries Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the french fries market size is predicted to reach $21.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the frenchfries market is due to the rise in demand for ready-to-eat food. North America region is expected to hold the largest french fries market share. Major players in the french fries market include McCain Foods Limited, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., Farm Frites International B.V, JR. Simplot Company, The Kraft Heinz Company.

French Fries Market Segments

•By Product: Fresh, Frozen

•By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Distributors, Direct Purchase

•By End-Use: Food Service, Retail

•By Geography: The global frenchfries market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

French fries are a popular snack that is created by slicing potatoes into even strips and deep frying them in oil. These are a frequent fast-food item sold in restaurants, fast-food chains, and food stalls.

