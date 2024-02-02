Global Antifreeze/Coolant Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The antifreeze/coolant market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $5.64 billion in 2023 to $5.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.”
February 2, 2024 The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Antifreeze/Coolant Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the antifreeze/coolant market size is predicted to reach $6.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%.

The growth in the antifreeze/coolant market is due to Increasing vehicle production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest antifreeze/coolant market share. Major players in the antifreeze/coolant market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, TotalEnergies, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Cummins Inc.

Antifreeze/Coolant Market Segments
• By Product: Propylene Glycol, Ethylene Glycol, Other Products
• By Technology: Inorganic Additive Technology (IAT), Organic Acid Technology (OAT), Nitrite Organic Acid Technology (NOAT), Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT), Other Technologies
• By Application: Industrial, Automobiles, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global antifreeze/coolant market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10133&type=smp

Antifreeze or coolant is a fluid mixture of chemicals such as ethylene glycol or propylene glycol. These are used in internal combustion engines to regulate the engine temperature and prevent it from overheating or freezing.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antifreeze-or-coolant-global-market-report

1. Executive Summary
2. Antifreeze/Coolant Market Characteristics
3. Antifreeze/Coolant Market Trends And Strategies
4. Antifreeze/Coolant Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Antifreeze/Coolant Market Size And Growth
27. Antifreeze/Coolant Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Antifreeze/Coolant Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

