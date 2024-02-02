Healthcare Buildings Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare buildings market size is predicted to reach $294.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%.

The growth in the healthcare buildings market is due to the growing detection of acute and chronic disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare buildings market share. Major players in the healthcare buildings market include Hochtief AG, Skanska AB, Balfour Beatty PLC, DPR Construction, Royal BAM Group, AECOM Technology, Kier Group PLC, McCarthy Holdings Inc.

Healthcare Buildings Market Segments

• By Facility Type: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Long Term Care Facilities And Nursing Homes, Academic Institutes, Other Facility Types

• By Service Type: New Construction, Refurbishment

• By Healthcare Type: Public Healthcare, Private Healthcare

• By Geography: The global healthcare buildings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare buildings refer to structures used for medical procedures. It is further defined as a building that houses a hospital and associated operations, such as laboratories, laundries, outpatient departments, nurse homes, training activities, and central service operations linked to a hospital, in addition to a building that houses educational or training programs for medical professionals that is operated as an essential element of a hospital.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Healthcare Buildings Market Characteristics

3. Healthcare Buildings Market Trends And Strategies

4. Healthcare Buildings Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Healthcare Buildings Market Size And Growth

……

27. Healthcare Buildings Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Healthcare Buildings Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

