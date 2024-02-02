Laboratory Testing Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The laboratory testing services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $137.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the laboratory testing services market size is predicted to reach $137.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The growth in the laboratory testing services market is due to the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest laboratory testing services market share. Major players in the laboratory testing services market include Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Laboratory Testing Services Market Segments
• By Test Type: Clinical Chemistry, Immunology, Cytology, Genetics, Microbiology, Hematology, Other Test Types
• By Application: Bioanalytical And Lab Chemistry Services, Toxicology Testing Services, Cell And Gene Therapy Related Services, Preclinical And Clinical Trial Related Services, Drug Discovery And Development Related Services, Other Applications
• By Service Provider: Stand-Alone Laboratories, Hospital-Based Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Other Service Providers
• By Geography: The global laboratory testing services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Laboratory testing services refer to services provided by performing medical procedures or tests in a sterile environment with access to the required equipment, materials, and qualified employees.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Laboratory Testing Services Market Characteristics
3. Laboratory Testing Services Market Trends And Strategies
4. Laboratory Testing Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Laboratory Testing Services Market Size And Growth
……
27. Laboratory Testing Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Laboratory Testing Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Healthcare Industry Overview with Market Research

