Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, has issued the following statement on the Metro Vancouver transit dispute:

“I would like to thank CUPE 4500, Coast Mountain Bus Company and special mediator Vince Ready for their work to reach a tentative agreement.

“The best deals are always reached at the bargaining table.

“Understanding that the tentative agreement still needs to be ratified by the union membership, this is positive news for people in Metro Vancouver who count on reliable transit services to get to work and school every day.”