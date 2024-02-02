Supply Chain Finance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $9.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.
The Business Research Company’s “Supply Chain Finance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the supply chain finance market size is predicted to reach $9.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

The growth in the supply chain finance market is due to rise in investment in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for supply chain finance. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest supply chain finance market share. Major players in the supply chain finance market include JPMorgan Chase & Co, Allianz Trade, Alibaba, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

Supply Chain Finance Market Segments
• By Offering: Export And Import Bills, Letter of Credit, Performance Bonds, Shipping Guarantees, Other Offerings
• By Provider: Banks, Trade Finance House, Other Providers
• By Application: Domestic, International
• By End User: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
• By Geography: The global supply chain finance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Supply chain finance is a collection of advanced business tools and financing processes that reduce costs and increase efficiency for all parties engaged in a transaction. It is used to provide buyers and sellers with a short-term loan that optimizes working capital.

