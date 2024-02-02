The Mortgage Calculator Elevates Loan Officer Compensation to 225bps Following Recognition as 26th Best Place to Work

The Mortgage Calculator

Mortgage Lender, The Mortgage Calculator announces a raise on loan officer compensation to 225bps after being named the #26 Best Places to Work in 2024

Our decision to raise loan officer compensation to 225 basis points is a testament to our commitment to attracting and retaining top talent in the mortgage industry” — Kyle Hiersche (COO of The Mortgage Calculator)

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mortgage Calculator, recently celebrated for clinching the 26th spot on the esteemed Best Places to Work list in 2024, has proudly announced a groundbreaking increase in compensation for its loan officers, setting an industry-leading standard at 225 basis points.

This bold move underscores The Mortgage Calculator's commitment to recognizing and rewarding the dedicated professionals who contribute to the company's success. The decision to enhance loan officer compensation reflects the company's unwavering dedication to fostering a positive and rewarding workplace culture.

Joining The Mortgage Calculator as a loan officer is not just a career choice; it's an invitation to be part of a narrative reshaping the future landscape of mortgage lending. The company places a premium on innovation, adaptability, and success, creating an environment where employees can thrive, grow their skills, and be at the forefront of industry transformation.

"We believe in investing in our team and fostering an environment where success is not only recognized but also generously rewarded," said Kyle Hiersche, COO at The Mortgage Calculator. "Our decision to raise loan officer compensation to 225 basis points is a testament to our commitment to attracting and retaining top talent in the mortgage industry."

By joining The Mortgage Calculator, professionals embark on a journey that goes beyond just earning a living – it is an opportunity to make a significant mark in the mortgage industry. The company values each team member as a crucial contributor to its success story, fostering a culture of collaboration, growth, and innovation.

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! To apply for a mortgage please visit https://themortgagecalculator.com

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

NMLS#: 2377459

2125 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE 220

Miami, FL 33137

Join The Mortgage Calculator as a Loan Officer