PRESS RELEASE MONASH UNIVERSITY VISIT TO SROS PREMISES -TUESDAY 30TH JANUARY 2024

SAMOA, February 2 - Purpose of Visit:

As part of the Global Immersion Guarantee program which is designed to help Monash University students understand the human impact on the environment, and importantly, to learn from local experts about how to best develop responses and solutions to some of the key challenges in the areas of Food Safety, Agriculture and Environment in Samoa.

Summary:

The tour of the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa provided the students with an in-depth look at the organisations various divisions, each of which plays a crucial role in addressing the central themes of food safety and security, agriculture and the environment. The divisions included, Food Science & Technology, Plant and Post Harvest Technology, Environmental and Renewable Energy and Technical Services, each offered unique insights into the challenges and innovations related to these areas. The exposure to chemistry and biological testing services demonstrated the practical applications of scientific research in addressing real-world problems.

The site visit was for 45 minutes to an hour and this hands-on experience would have been invaluable for the students in deepening their understanding of the complexities involved in food security and agriculture in Samoa.

Photos by SROS