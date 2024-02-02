Palletizing System Market Expected to Achieve USD 3,475.2 million by 2031 with a 4.9% CAGR: Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Enhancing safety features and focusing on sustainability will increase market demand for palletizing systems

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The palletizing system market was worth US$ 2,145.1 million in 2021 . A CAGR of 4.9% is expected from 2022 to 2031, and global sales are expected to reach US$ 3,475.2 million by 2031. Robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) will probably play a key role in palletizing systems in the future.

Automated robotic arms that can adapt to a wide range of products, optimize palletizing patterns, and increase system performance are possible with improved machine-learning skills. Real-time data analysis can be used to optimize palletizing procedures to make predictive modifications.

Collaborating robots, or cobots, are expected to play a greater role in palletizing systems in the future. Future palletizing systems should be more versatile and capable of managing various product sizes, weights, and shapes. Palletizing operations can be transitioned smoothly between quick-change tooling and end-of-arm tooling. A flexible approach is especially important in sectors with various products and a constantly changing consumer market.

Download sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84829

Palletizing systems with Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and Industry 4.0 framework integration are expected to play an increasingly important role in smart factories. By enabling remote monitoring, data analysis, and control of palletizing systems, overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and preventative maintenance can be increased.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The automatic segment held an 84.75% of the market share in 2021. A growth rate of 5.2% is expected during the forecast period, which is expected to maintain the status quo.

The basic palletizing cell segment held a market share of 56.04% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

The global palletizing system market was dominated by Europe, which held a whopping 31.62% share in 2021.

In 2021, the presence of product manufacturers led North America to hold 31.04% of the global market.

Global Palletizing System Market: Growth Drivers

The growing desire for operational efficiency and cost reductions is driving business growth. Instead of manual labor, palletizing systems automate the stacking and arrangement of products on pallets, resulting in faster and more accurate processes. By reducing labor expenses and reducing palletizing errors, this efficiency improves the efficiency of firms' overall operations.

The increased focus on workplace safety is also pushing the palletizing system market. Handling big goods by hand might be more dangerous than using an automated palletizing system with advanced safety features. Businesses that prioritize employee safety and compliance with rules make palletizing systems a strategic decision. Palletizing systems incorporating safety protective barriers, sensors, and collaborative robots can create safe working environments.

Palletizing systems are in high demand due to the rise of e-commerce and the need for more efficient logistics processes. The increasing number of online orders necessitates quick and effective order fulfillment procedures, such as palletizing. Palletizing systems help warehouses and distribution centers fulfill the needs of the e-commerce sector by handling huge volumes of products accurately and efficiently.

Global Palletizing System Market: Regional Landscape

Europe 's palletizing system market has been growing, resulting in a market in the coming years. In addition, the region is placing a high priority on automation and Industry 4.0 initiatives. Automation trends require palletizing systems as they simplify packaging and stacking processes.

's palletizing system market has been growing, resulting in a market in the coming years. In addition, the region is placing a high priority on automation and Industry 4.0 initiatives. Automation trends require palletizing systems as they simplify packaging and stacking processes. The emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly methods drives demand in the coming years. With smart technology, palletizing systems can optimize pallet loading to save waste and maximize the use of available space. As a result, Europe is committed to achieving sustainability objectives and mitigating the ecological effects of industrial activity.

Ask here for more customization report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=cr&rep_id=84829

Global Palletizing System Market: Key Players

The global palletizing system market is fragmented with large corporations controlling many shares. Research & development expenditures are significant in most companies, primarily for environmentally friendly products. Key players have adopted strategies such as expanding product portfolios and merging and acquiring.

ABB

A+F Automation + Fördertechnik GmbH

A-B-C Packaging Machine

Bastian Solutions, LLC

Blenzor

Brenton, LLC.

Clevertech S.p.A.

CSi palletising

ELETTRIC80 S.P.A.

Eriez Manufacturing Co

Fuji Robotics (Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co., Ltd)

Honeywell International, Inc.

I.H.S. d.o.o.

I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Krones AG

Lorenz Pan S.p.A – AG

M.A.S. Automation

Meypack Verpackungssystemtechnik GmbH

OCME Srl

Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.

SMB International GmbH

Transnova-Ruf GmbH

Möllers Packaging Technology GmbH

KUKA AG

CFT S.p.A. (CFT Group)

Yaskawa America, Inc. ( Yaskawa Europe GmbH)

FANUC CORPORATION

Seiko Epson Corporation

Key Developments

In August 2023, KUKA Robotics displayed innovative automation solutions for specific handling applications in Central Hall booth C-3236 at PACK EXPO 2023.

Global Palletizing System Market: Segmentation

By Type

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Robotic Palletizing Systems

Conveyorized Palletizing Systems

By System Type

Basic Palletizing Cell

Palletizer

Layer Palletizer

Articulated Arm Robot

Gantry Robot

Linear Robot

Cobot

Others

Infeed Station

Paper Inserter

Extended Palletizing Cell

Wrapper

Labeler

Automatic Transport

Steady Conveyors

Unsteady Conveyors

By Speed

Low Speed (Up to 3 l.p.m)

Med-Speed (4-6 l.p.m)

High Speed (Above 6 l.p.m)

By Weight

0-10 Kg

11-25 Kg

26-75 Kg

76-100 Kg

Above 100 Kg

By Application

Cardboard Boxes

Trays

Kegs

Buckets

Bags

Crates

Foil Bundles

Others (Can, Case, etc.)

By Industry Vertical

Food & Beverage

Food

Bakery (Bread, Buns etc.)

Fresh

Frozen

Cereal Products (Noodles, Rice etc.)

Dairy & Eggs

Convenience Food

Confectionary & Snacks

Spreads & Sweeteners

Sauces & Spices

Oils & Fats

Vegetables

Fruits & Nuts

Meat

Fresh

Processed & Frozen Fish & Seafood

Fresh

Processed & Frozen Baby Food Pet Food

Beverage

Tobacco

Tissue

Beauty & Personal Care

Cosmetics

Skin Care

Hair Care

Fragrances

Personal Care

Feminine Hygiene

Baby Diapers

Incontinence

Others

Chemicals

Home & Laundry Care

Others (Industrial and Commercial chemicals)

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Textile, Automotive, etc.)

By Industry Vertical, By System Type

Food & Beverage

Basic Palletizing Cell

Extended Palletizing Cell

Automatic Transport

Tissue

Basic Palletizing Cell

Extended Palletizing Cell

Automatic Transport

Beauty & Personal Care

Basic Palletizing Cell

Extended Palletizing Cell

Automatic Transport

Chemicals

Basic Palletizing Cell

Extended Palletizing Cell

Automatic Transport

Pharmaceuticals

Basic Palletizing Cell

Extended Palletizing Cell

Automatic Transport

Others (Textile, Automotive, etc.)

Basic Palletizing Cell

Extended Palletizing Cell

Automatic Transport

By Industry Vertical, By Speed

Food & Beverage

Low Speed (Up to 3 l.p.m)

Med-Speed (4-6 l.p.m)

High Speed (Above 6 l.p.m)

Tissue

Low Speed (Up to 3 l.p.m)

Med-Speed (4-6 l.p.m)

High Speed (Above 6 l.p.m)

Beauty & Personal Care

Low Speed (Up to 3 l.p.m)

Med-Speed (4-6 l.p.m)

High Speed (Above 6 l.p.m)

Chemicals

Low Speed (Up to 3 l.p.m)

Med-Speed (4-6 l.p.m)

High Speed (Above 6 l.p.m)

Pharmaceuticals

Low Speed (Up to 3 l.p.m)

Med-Speed (4-6 l.p.m)

High Speed (Above 6 l.p.m)

Others (Textile, Automotive, etc.)

Low Speed (Up to 3 l.p.m)

Med-Speed (4-6 l.p.m)

High Speed (Above 6 l.p.m)

By Industry Vertical, By Application

Food & Beverage

Cardboard Boxes

Trays

Kegs

Buckets

Bags

Crates

Foil Bundles

Others (Can, Case, etc.)

Tissue

Cardboard Boxes

Trays

Kegs

Buckets

Bags

Crates

Foil Bundles

Others (Can, Case, etc.)

Beauty & Personal Care

Cardboard Boxes

Trays

Kegs

Buckets

Bags

Crates

Foil Bundles

Others (Can, Case, etc.)

Chemicals

Cardboard Boxes

Trays

Kegs

Buckets

Bags

Crates

Foil Bundles

Others (Can, Case, etc.)

Pharmaceuticals

Cardboard Boxes

Trays

Kegs

Buckets

Bags

Crates

Foil Bundles

Others (Can, Case, etc.)

Others (Textile, Automotive, etc.)

Cardboard Boxes

Trays

Kegs

Buckets

Bags

Crates

Foil Bundles

Others (Can, Case, etc.)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84829<ype=S

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Factory Automation

Impact Wrenches Market: The impact wrenches market is expected to increase at a 5.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 3.8 billion by the end of 2031.

Radiant Cooling Systems Market : The global market for radiant cooling systems was estimated to have acquired US$ 2.1 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to advance with a 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 3.4 billion.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: