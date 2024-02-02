The Bevan Health & Wellbeing Centre in Tredegar opens to patients

2nd February 2024

We are delighted to announce that the £19m Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre in Tredegar is now open to patients.

The Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre is built on the former site of where the Tredegar General Hospital once stood and is located in the hometown of Aneurin Bevan, the founder of the NHS.

Glan-Yr-Afon Surgery, Tredegar Medical Practice and Tredegar Health Centre Pharmacy have now moved into the new centre and from today (January 22nd 2024) has opened its doors to patients.

Nicola Prygodzicz, Chief Executive, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board comments,

“The Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre is a fundamental element of the clinical futures model within Blaenau Gwent, helping the Health Board deliver a wide range of services closer to home for the local community.”

“As the existing hospital was a very important part of local residents’ heritage, the heart of the building has been retained to ensure that Aneurin Bevan’s legacy remains a significant part of the town.”

“We are so proud of this new state-of-the-art facility which will allow patients to access a wide range of health and wellbeing services under one roof in the heart of their own community.”

Jason Taylor, regional director at Kier Construction Western & Wales, said:

“We are delighted to have handed over the first phase of this project which will provide an invaluable health and wellbeing facility for the residents of Tredegar.

“Working to breathe new life into this special building where the NHS was first conceived by Aneurin Bevan has been a real honour and we look forward to delivering the remaining phases of the project over the coming months.”

Phase two of the development will start in the next few weeks with the old Tredegar Health Centre being demolished to make way for the car parking for the new centre. During phase two additional services such as dental, health visiting, podiatry and lymphedema will also open to the public. Aneurin Bevan University Health Board anticipate that the centre will be fully operational later this year.

To keep up to date with further information about The Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre, please visit: https://abuhb.nhs.wales/clinical-futures/developments/the-bevan-health-and-well-being-centre/