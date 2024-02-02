PRESS RELEASE – Handover Ceremony of The Project for Procurement of Police Vehicles for Ministry of Police, Prisons and Corrections Under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP)

Japan took a significant step forward in demonstrating an unwavering commitment to human security earlier today (2 February), through a provision of ten new vehicles for the Ministry of Police, Prisons and Corrections.

A handover ceremony was held at the Police Headquarters, attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. SENTA Keisuke, Minister of Police, Prisons and Corrections, Hon. Faualo Harry Jeffrey Schuster, diplomatic corps and distinguished guests, marking a milestone in the ongoing partnership between Japan and Samoa.

Japan is proud to extend this support through the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects valued at USD353,988 (approximately SAT948,000).

The reliable and robust vehicles consisting of ten Toyota Land Cruisers are equipped to meet the demanding needs of law enforcement, enabling the Samoa Police to respond swiftly and effectively to various situations.

Furthermore, Japan understands the financial challenges faced by the Ministry in maintaining and upgrading their fleet. The assistance provided today, is aimed at alleviating some of these maintenance costs, allowing the Ministry to allocate resources to other crucial aspects of their operations.

Japan’s GGP programme embodies Japan’s commitment to fostering human security and addressing symbol of cooperation between Japan and Samoa, working together towards a safer and more secure future for all the people of Samoa.

Ends.