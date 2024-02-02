Submit Release
AACM approves 134 extra and charter flights to meet Chinese New Year’s travel demand

MACAU, February 2 - To cope with the airlines’ increase in capacity to meet the 2024 Chinese New Year travel demand, the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) has approved, up till this moment, a total of 134 extra and charter flights between Macao and Mainland, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Palau and Cambodia.

The extra and charter flights will be operated from 3 to 23 February 2024. The operators of these flights are Air Macau, Juneyao Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Sky Angkor Airlines and Cambodia Airlines. The flights are destined to the following points:

  • Mainland China (54 flights): Shanghai, Chengdu, Wuhan and Wuxi
  • Taiwan China (33 flights): Taipei
  • Thailand (20 flights): Bangkok
  • Vietnam (14 flights): Hanoi
  • Palau (11 flights): Palau
  • Cambodia (2 flights): Phnom Penh

To cope with the “1+4” development strategy for adequate diversification of the Macao SAR Government, the AACM looks forward to welcoming airlines to increase frequencies and open new routes as the market demand goes up and the industry gradually resumes manpower.

