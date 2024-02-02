SPEECH BY AMBASSADOR H.E. MR SENTA KEISUKE ON THE OCCASION OF THE HANDOVER CEREMONY FOR THE PROJECT FOR PROCUREMENT OF POLICE VEHICLES FOR MINISTRY OF POLICE, PRISONS AND CORRECTIONS under JAPAN’S GRANT ASSISTANCE FOR GRASS-ROOTS HUMAN SECURITY…

SAMOA, February 2 - 2 FEBRUARY 2024

Deacon. Motunuu Teofilo,

Minister for Police and Prisons, Hon. Faualo Harry Jeffrey Schuster,

Police Commissioner, Aua’paau Logoitino Filipo,

Diplomatic Colleagues,

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good Morning and Talofa Lava.

It is indeed a great honor to stand before you today, representing the Government of Japan, as we celebrate this momentous occasion of handing over ten new vehicles to the Samoa Police.

Japan is proud to extend this support through the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects, showcasing our commitment to fostering strong international partnerships. These reliable and robust vehicles are equipped to meet the demanding needs of law enforcement, enabling the Samoa Police to respond swiftly and effectively to various situations.

Furthermore, Japan understands the financial challenges faced by the Ministry of Police and Prison in maintaining and upgrading their fleet. The assistance provided today is aimed at alleviating some of these maintenance costs, allowing the Ministry to allocate resources to other crucial aspects of their operations.

We express our sincere hope that this support will contribute to the Samoa Police’s ability to protect and serve the public more efficiently.

Japan remains committed to fostering strong relationships and collaborations that promote human security and well-being.

May these vehicles serve as a symbol of unity and cooperation between Japan and Samoa, working together towards a safer and more secure future for all the people of Samoa.

Soifua ma ia manuia.