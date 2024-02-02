Submit Release
MPD Seeks a Suspect in an Armed Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking the community’s help to identify a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint in the 2200 Block of Savannah Street, Southeast.

 

On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the suspect approached a man at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the man. The man complied. The suspect fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below and in this video:  https://youtu.be/3hPLaazWAHU

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24015650

