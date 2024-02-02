MPD Arrests Man for Possession of Child Pornography

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announce an arrest has been made in reference to possession of material constituting child pornography that occurred in the 4300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

In October 2021, the suspect was found to be in possession of material constituting child pornography.

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 46-year-old Ali Monsoor, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Activity Relating to Material Constituting/Containing Child Pornography.

CCN 21143224