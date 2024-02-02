Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,710 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Man for Possession of Child Pornography

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announce an arrest has been made in reference to possession of material constituting child pornography that occurred in the 4300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

 

In October 2021, the suspect was found to be in possession of material constituting child pornography.

 

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 46-year-old Ali Monsoor, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Activity Relating to Material Constituting/Containing Child Pornography.

 

CCN 21143224

You just read:

MPD Arrests Man for Possession of Child Pornography

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more