Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee Meeting scheduled for Feb. 6

Members of the Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee (WFAC) will meet to assist Idaho Fish and Game with the assessment of winter conditions and observations related to big game animals (movements, depredations, activity on roadways, body conditions, mortalities) in the Southeast Region.

The committee is made up of five volunteers from around the region whose input helps to inform Fish and Game’s winter-feeding decisions.

These volunteer committee members meet several times each winter as they monitor local weather, wildlife distribution, and landscape conditions. Committee members also serve as sounding boards for citizens in their communities and communicate with Fish and Game staff on a regular basis.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in person or call-in, but please note that meeting rules do not allow for the public to provide comments or ask questions during the meeting. The public is welcome to provide comments to the WFAC members or to the Idaho Fish and Game any time before a meeting convenes.

Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.

Winter Feeding Advisory Committee Meeting Agenda for Feb. 6, 2024

Location: Southeast Region IDFG Office

1345 Barton Road

Pocatello, Idaho

Call-in Number: 208-236-1280

Date and Time: Feb. 6, 2024; 6:30 p.m.

Agenda:

● Welcome (Jennifer Jackson, IDFG)

● David Priestley, Chair of the WFAC

● Regional Round-up (reports, observations, issues, concerns, comments, etc.) from each Committee Member and participating staff.

● Other items? Concerns? Questions?

● Discussion of possible action items.

● Schedule next meeting.

● Adjourn.