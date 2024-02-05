Cleveland’s own DJ Kristyles to headline exclusive event for Changing The Game basketball conference

DJ Kristyles performing for a crowd at a festival.

The first completely women-led coach development conference is partnering with DJ Kristyles for an exclusive event on April. 4, 2024 at Shooters on the Water.

CLEVELAND, OH, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-ever completely women-led player and coach development conference is partnering with Cleveland’s premier disc jockey, DJ Kristyles, for an exclusive event on April 4, 2024 at Shooters on the Water.

The mixer will be a highlight event at Changing The Game, a groundbreaking, two-day basketball conference on April 4-5, which coincides with the 2024 Final Four in Cleveland. Changing the Game is presented by Shooters Shoot and was created by its founder, BriAnna Joy Garza, a professional shooting coach and entrepreneur.

“DJ Kristyles is a legend in Cleveland, and he’s a proud girl-dad. We are so excited to have him on stage for us at Changing The Game,” Garza said.

Only CTG conference attendees will have access to the mixer, which will also include live music and will be sponsored by Ving Vodka. After hearing from the brightest minds in basketball today, Garza wanted to create a relaxed environment where coaches could network and enjoy themselves.

"Shooters on the Water is the perfect space for a coaches' mixer. We'll treat coaches to live music, games, views, and great vibes to celebrate how far they've come and how far they'll inspire others to go,” Garza said.

Additional sponsors of Changing The Game include, Women’s Foundation of Oregon, Ascendax, Workzbe, HoopTech, Proper Play Games, Women’s Premier Basketball Association, and The Basketball Academy.

To find out how you can be a conference sponsor or to register for the conference, go to changingthegamefinalfour.com. Use promo code CTG25 to get 25 percent off if you register by March 1. The final deadline to register for the conference is April 1.

About BriAnna Joy Garza and Shooters Shoot

BriAnna Joy Garza is a professional shooting coach, instructional designer, and owner of Shooters Shoot — a hybrid mentorship and training program that focuses on both shot development and thought development. Her clients are players at every level, from youth to the WNBA and NBA, and include Emma Cannon, who led the WNBA in field goal percentage for 2022.

FOR INTERVIEWS CONTACT: brianna@sxs.training / 512-787-4660