AeonMall Vietnam to develop shopping centre in Đà Nẵng

HÀ NỘI — The Saigon Thương Tín Real Estate Joint Stock Company (TTC Land) and AeonMall Vietnam Co., Ltd has officially announced a plan to construct an Aeon Mall shopping centre as part of the TTC Plaza Đà Nẵng project, which is developed by TTC Land in central Đà Nẵng City.

TTC Plaza Đà Nẵng is a modern complex building project in the central region, including 18 floors with four commercial floors (Aeon Mall), 126 tourist apartments, 150 hotel rooms, and more than 30,000sq.m of office for rent. It is one of the key projects in the locality.

The partnership is expected to promote the existing advantages of both sides, thus affirming the brands of TTC Land and AeonMall in Việt Nam.

Tetsuyuki Nakagawa, general director of AeonMall Vietnam, said after over ten years of development in the Vietnamese market, AeonMall Vietnam is gradually realising its goal of opening 30 shopping centres in the coming time.

Đặng Văn Thanh, chairman of TTC Land, spoke highly of the long-term vision and strategy of Japan's largest retail conglomerate as it considers Việt Nam as its second key market to expand investment and business activities in.

AeonMall is a well-established and reputable retail centre brand that has successfully attracted a large number of Vietnamese customers, he said, adding that the partnership will help promote sustainable business activities for both sides.

The TTC Plaza Đà Nẵng project is scheduled to be completed and become operational in late 2025. It is expected to bring numerous opportunities for both companies to provide quality products and services to the local community, contributing to fostering growth and sustainable development of the retail market in Đà Nẵng. — VNS