More construction price norms for public transport projects to be issued

VIETNAM, February 2 -

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction will issue more construction price norms for public transport projects under its authority in the first quarter of 2024 to boost the construction of the country’s key transport projects.

Deputy Minister of Construction Bùi Hồng Minh spoke at an online conference to deploy the Prime Minister's Official Dispatch 02/CĐ-TTg dated January 9, 2024, co-organised by the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Transport early this week. The event aimed to remove difficulties and obstacles related to construction investment costs, construction price and construction material price regulations.

According to Minh, in recent years, the investment in the construction of key projects, such as North-South Expressway, Ring Road 4 in Hà Nội, Belt Road 3 in HCM City, National Railway, urban railways, seaports and airports have been implemented synchronously, helping to connect economic development of regions, inter-regions and national key economic regions.

However, Minh said, the management of the projects has still faced many difficulties and obstacles related to construction investment costs, construction price and construction material price norms, especially the price of construction materials at mines assigned to contractors according to the specific mechanism of the National Assembly and the Government.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Transport Lê Anh Tuấn said that the current regulations on managing construction investment costs are basically complete and meet practical management requirements. However, in the actual implementation process, some projects still face difficulties and obstacles in developing, appraising and approving total investment estimates and construction costs.

To solve the problems, Deputy Minister of Construction Minh said his Ministry will issue 318 additional construction price norms for public transportation construction projects according to its authority in the first quarter of 2024.

Besides, the ministry will also issue 547 price estimation norms for public transport construction projects.

"We will continue to review to issue new norms for those still lacking or inappropriate due to changes in technology, construction conditions or new construction materials," Minh affirmed. — VNS